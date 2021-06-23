Cancel
Sam Richardson Talks Werewolves Within, Fangoria, and the Future of Detroiters

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to scene-stealing roles in Veep and Promising Young Woman, as well as the hilarious Detroiters TV series, which he starred in and co-created, Sam Richardson is understandably known for his comedic efforts. With his latest film, Werewolves Within, he not only had to embrace the sillier side of a town turning on each other in fear of a werewolf, but he also had to channel his action-movie chops to use weapons at his disposal to defend himself for the film's more horrifying elements. Despite this being somewhat new territory professionally, Richardson is a long-time fan of horror, which makes not only this new film but also him gracing the cover of Fangoria feeling like a dream come true. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd.

comicbook.com
Greene County, NYTimes Union

Talking childhood haunts with 'Werewolves Within' filmmaker Josh Ruben

Indie-film director Josh Ruben, 37, is no stranger to the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. He grew up in Woodstock, and recently shot two films in the area, “Scare Me,” and the new comedy-horror-whodunit film “Werewolves Within,” part of the region’s boom in movie production. “Werewolves” was filmed in the village of Fleischmanns and will be screened at the Greenville Drive-In in Greene County on June 20, before it arrives in theaters on June 25. (It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
Video GamesIGN

Werewolves Within: The Movie Review

Werewolves Within will have a limited theatrical release on June 25 and will be available on VOD on July 2. Loosely based on Ubisoft's multiplayer VR game from 2016, Werewolves Within borrows the social deduction elements from that party game to present a silly, suspenseful "whodunnit" horror-comedy. Tonally, the film doesn't hit every comedy beat it's aiming for, as the lines between parody and satire get blurred, but overall it's a fierce fun time.
Video GamesGamespot

Do Werewolves Play Basketball In Werewolves Within? | Play For All 2021

GameSpot's Kurt Indovina sat down and chatted with Werewolves Within's star and producer Sam Richardson about his dual role in front and behind the screen. Werewolves Within is the film adaptation of the VR game, produced by Ubisoft's Film & Television production company. Written by Mishna Wolff, the film was made in part with Ubisoft's Women's Film and Television Fellowship program, which offers opportunities to women writers to develop Ubisoft IPs into movies and shows.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'Werewolves Within' Review: An Agile Horror-Comedy with a Sharp Bite Into Current Affairs

“Trespass and die,” reads an unneighborly sign glimpsed early in Josh Ruben’s agile, niftily directed whodunit “Werewolves Within.” While the placard specifically refers to some local’s private property, one could safely apply the warning to the whole snow-clad Vermont village that surrounds it. Welcome to Beaverfield, a sleepy town chock-full of secrets, lies and ideological disparities you should only enter at your own peril. But know that it’s a risk well worth taking, especially if Rian Johnson’s delectable caper “Knives Out” has recently scratched your itch for cozily inviting, steadily funny murder mysteries where the identity of the killer is anyone’s guess until the end.
Video GamesGizmodo

Werewolves Within's Quirky Characters Make It a Howling Good Time

The set-up for Werewolves Within is familiar: a newcomer to a small town realizes there’s something very strange about his new neighbors and surroundings. But the horror-comedy—directed by Josh Ruben, written by Mishna Wolff, and based on the Ubisoft VR game—leans into the “comedy” side of that genre designation, painting its characters with broad but funny strokes and styling its story more like an old-school murder mystery than a creature feature.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Werewolves Within?

Inspired by the virtual-reality game of the same name, ‘Werewolves Within’ is a horror-comedy movie that revolves around Finn, a forest ranger who arrives in a small town on a mission to uncover a murder mystery that has terrified the residents. With a talented cast comprising Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, and George Basil, the whodunnit manages to make its viewers laugh while keeping them guessing the next twist to the very end. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillén on Whodunit Film and Improv

It's not every day when you get such a dynamic comedy land on your doorstep, which is what happened to star Harvey Guillén when he got cast in Josh Ruben's Werewolves Within. Based on the Ubisoft video game of the same name, the film follows a group of townsfolk terrorized by werewolves on a twist on the whodunnit genre. I spoke with the star about working with Ruben, acclimating to the remote nature of cabin life, and the opportunity to use improv in the film.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Werewolves Within is a hilarious take on the whodunnit genre

Werewolves Within should appease anyone who is a fan of Knives Out or other similar whodunnit films. While billed as a horror-comedy, the Josh Ruben-directed film based on the Ubisoft VR game of the same name is more of a comedy than it is horror. Werewolves Within puts its own spin on the classic cabin-in-the-woods story mixed with a murder mystery straight from a classic game of Clue.
Video Gamesdailydead.com

Interview: WEREWOLVES WITHIN Screenwriter Mishna Wolff on Her Experiences Bringing the Ubisoft Game to Life for the Big Screen

Arriving in theaters this weekend courtesy of IFC Films is Werewolves Within, the feature film adaptation of the Ubisoft game, which was written by Mishna Wolff (the most perfect last name for this project ever) and directed by Josh Ruben. A horror comedy whodunnit centered around a werewolf that’s terrorizing the picturesque mountain town of Beaverfield, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Wayne Duvall, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler.
Video GamesVillage Voice

‘Werewolves Within’ Kills Good Humor with Cliché

At first blush, you shouldn’t care that the new comedy-horror indie Werewolves Within is based on a VR video game, and is produced by the French gaming company Ubisoft. The film freely launches into a precision-timed farce mode, in which a guileless replacement Forest Service ranger (Sam Richardson) arrives in an intensely conflicted but super-cute Vermont town, which has been simultaneously invaded by a fracking company, a subpopulation of wealthy urban forever-tourists, and, apparently, a lycanthrope.
TV & VideosPosted by
Third Coast Review

Interview: Michaela Watkins and Michael Chernus on Werewolves Within, Improv on Set and Filming in the Dead of Winter

Some might say it’s scary how many talented comedic actors make up the ensemble cast of the new horror comedy Werewolves Within, directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and written by Mishna Wolff (based on the virtual reality game of the same name). After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson, Veep) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.
Video Gamestribuneledgernews.com

'Werewolves Within' fun, but lacks bite

Jun. 25—"Werewolves Within" Welcome to Beaverfield, Vt., where everyone is trying so hard to be a "character" you want to plug your ears. "Werewolves Within," a film based on a video game from Ubisoft, features Sam Richardson of TV's "Veep" and "BoJack Horseman" and Milana Vayntrub of those AT&T ads and "This Is Us" in romantic lead roles. He's Finn Wheeler, a forest ranger newly assigned to the wintry, woodsy Beaverfield. She's Cecily, the new "mail person" for the town, who lives in a room in a big hotel on a hill run by Jeanine (Catherine Curtin), whose husband has run off with another woman.
Barnstable, MAcapecodwave.com

Play It Again, Tim – ‘Werewolves Within’ offers horror with a witty bite

I’ve seen the horror-comedy “Werewolves Within” three times, and I can’t wait to see it again. It’s so much fun. The primary reason: Milana Vayntrub. Actress-comedian-director Vayntrub is probably best known for her work in AT&T commercials. Her sweet-natured humor and charm as customer service worker Lily Adams make the ads as appealing as just about anything you’re likely to see on TV.
MoviesSan Francisco Examiner

Nice guy, a few laughs in ‘Werewolves Within’

“Werewolves Within,” opening Friday in theaters, is a horror comedy about a small town plagued by a lycanthrope and saved by an even rarer species — a truly nice man. Many of the movie’s jokes are duds, but many others succeed, and, while the sum total is frustratingly uneven, Sam Richardson’s lead performance, as a nonaggressive, nice-guy hero, has undeniable appeal.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Fatherhood’, ‘Luca’, ‘Werewolves Within’, ‘Transformers 7’, & More

This week on Cinema Royale the guys dive into Kevin Hart’s tear-jerking dramatic turn in Fatherhood, then head to animated Italy with Pixar’s latest, Luca. Plus a brief look at horror-comedy Werewolves Within with Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub. Plenty of news to bound about this week as we get into the new trailer for The Suicide Squad, the announcement of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and everything else that piqued our interest!
Video GamesNewnan Times-Herald

Werewolves Within: The video game adaptation we didn’t know we needed

I don’t play video games. But over the years, I’ve suffered through many failed attempts to translate them to the screen. For every barely passable adaptation of the likes of “Warcraft,” we had to endure a “Max Payne.” And don’t get me started on the eternal torture that was the “Resident Evil” franchise culminating last year with “Monster Hunter,” another effort with another game from the same acting/directing duo.