Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career was this close to not happening

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22, featuring two NFL Super Bowl champions, MVPs, and icons of sport culture, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover across all editions and Madden NFL Mobile. Madden NFL 22 leverages the power of next generation consoles to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the NFL through brand-new Dynamic Gameday*, which impacts gameplay across every mode. Whether installing a weekly gameplan in Franchise or going head-to-head in Play Now, games in Madden NFL 22 will feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling in each match-up and in each stadium. EA SPORTS also gave fans their first look at new Madden NFL 22 gameplay in an exciting reveal trailer released today. Madden NFL 22 launches worldwide August 20th for PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia.