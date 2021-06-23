Letter: Iran still provides money and military assistance to Hamas

The facts are that Iran has provided missiles to Hamas and continues to provide them with financial and military assistance, like blue prints for building missiles and the expertise to do so. A Yahoo News article dated May 21 reflected "Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying weapons to Gaza." An Al-Monitor news article from April 9, 2021 reflected, "On July 3, 2019, the Israeli air force said it had stopped several trucks carrying weapons between November 2018 and March 2019 in Sinai before they were transported to Hamas in Gaza. There were Iranian rockets, weapons and highly explosive material used in the manufacture of explosives." Israel knows that Iran cannot be trusted in any nuclear deal, that is why they oppose it. Last year, Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei said that Israel was a tumor that needed to be removed. He just agreed to pay Hamas $30 million monthly for information on Israel's missile capabilities. The way to deal with Iran is through strength, not an appeasing flawed nuclear deal.