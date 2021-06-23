Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska man guilty of using nude photo for blackmail

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been convicted of cyberstalking for trying to use nude photos of a legislative candidate’s wife as blackmail to derail the candidate’s campaign.

A federal jury convicted Dennis Sryniawski, of Bellevue, on Monday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. The jury also found the 48-year-old not guilty of a second charge of threatening with the intent to extort.

Prosecutors said Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Jeff Parris when he was running for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018. At the time, Diane Parris was serving as her husband’s campaign manager.

The emails demanding that Jeff Parris drop out of the race contained a nude photo of his wife and personal information about her. Authorities said that Diane Parris and Sryniawski were once in a relationship more than 20 years earlier. She has said she consented to having the photo taken but not distributed.

Jeff Parris remained in the race but lost the election. Dianne Parris later went public and testified before a legislative committee in support of a proposal to outlaw so-called revenge porn.

Sryniawski will face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s questions.

