Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Forestry protesters try to disrupt loading of logs in Nanaimo harbour

By Greg Sakaki, Video
thefreepress.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForestry protesters tried smoke on the water as they attempted to disrupt industry on Nanaimo’s waterfront this week. Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo held a protest at the Port of Nanaimo wharf and Port Drive on Tuesday, June 22. XR member Howard Breen, accompanied by kayakers, swam out to the log booms next to a cargo ship being loaded with raw logs, set off a smoke bomb, and tried to disrupt the loading of the vessel by super-gluing himself to one of the logs next to the ship. Protesters on land, meanwhile, blocked traffic on 1 Port Drive.

www.thefreepress.ca
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbour#Canada#Protest Riot#Xr#Npa#B C Ambulance Services#Nanaimo Rcmp#Polish#First Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Protests
Related
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

‘Violent and disruptive HS2 protests cost taxpayers £75m’

Around £75 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent dealing with HS2 protesters, the project’s boss has said. HS2 Ltd chairman Mark Thurston told MPs that people have “every right to peacefully protest”, but the action has become “increasingly violent and disruptive”. Police have arrested approximately 300 people, leading to...
Mendocino County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Tree-sit organized to protest logging in Mendocino County

CASPAR — Logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest has begun, meaning that we’re seeing another iteration of a now old conflict over the ideal way to manage and the role of logging in our region. Activists have taken to the forest, setting up a tree-sit and blocking the entrance of loggers to portions of the forest. We wanted to learn more about what is motivating these protests and went down to the forest to talk to some of the protesters.
Politicsthefreepress.ca

From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Shorter than a shower. Enough to shop for a family. But barely time to run. Almost none. In that brief sliver of time, Jan Polderman saw the sky’s first blue-grey ugly flags of a possible fire on the south side of Lytton, followed by an immense, billowing blaze targeting Main Street.
Public Safetythefreepress.ca

Firefighters kept busy in Cariboo-Chilcotin after 33 new fires in past 24 hours

The BC Wildfire Service crews are keeping busy Thursday after 33 new fires sprung up across the Cariboo-Chilcotin in the past 24 hours. The situation has prompted the Cariboo Regional District to activate its Emergency Operations Centre and open an emergency support services centre in 100 Mile House. An evacuation alert has been issued for the Deka Lake area, while the District of 100 Mile House has closed Horse Lake Road to local traffic. Police were also going door-to-door Wednesday telling people to be prepared to evacuate if needed.
Environmentthefreepress.ca

THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

The smoky skies have blanketed Ashcroft due to the Lytton wildfire and the blaze in Kamloops. TELUS says it is working to restore communication in Lytton after extensive fire damage to its lines. UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. Fraser-​Nicola Jackie Tegart says next steps today are ensuring everyone was able to get...
Environmentthefreepress.ca

78 wildfires burning in the province. Here’s what we know

As a rapid-moving wildfire raced through the town of Lytton Wednesday afternoon, it became one more blaze BC Wildfire crews had to grapple across the province. As of Thursday morning, there are 78 active fires – 53 of which sparked in the last two days amid a record-breaking heat wave in the province. More than one has been deemed to be human-caused and six due to lightning. The rest remain unknown pending further investigation.
Public Healththefreepress.ca

B.C. residents should still wear masks in indoor public places: Dr. Henry

British Columbia’s top doctor is encouraging people to continue wearing masks in all indoor places, even as they’re no longer mandatory starting Canada Day. Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks remain an important layer of protection until more people have immunity from two doses of vaccine, which nearly 31 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have received.
Societythefreepress.ca

Fernie wears orange for Canada Day

Fernie turned out on Canada Day, with residents lining 2nd and 3rd Avenue for a reconciliation walk led by community leaders from theYaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it First Nation and the City of Fernie. The community came together for prayer and ceremony at City Hall to focus on Indigenous reconciliation, which has...
Environmentthefreepress.ca

2 Castlegar neighbourhoods evacuated as human-caused wildfire grows

The human-caused Merry Creek Wildfire has burned 15 hectares of land near Castlegar. The BC Wildfire Service considers the fire out of control. The BC Wildfire Service are assisting local fire departments with 25 firefighters, two helicopters and two airtankers. Ground crews will continue supporting fire departments overnight. The Regional...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘The whole town is on fire’: Apocalyptic scenes in Canadian town after heatwave sparks wildfire

Apocalyptic footage taken of the Canadian village of Lytton shows buildings and trees up in flames following an intense heatwave that overtook areas of the Pacific Northwest. The town in Canada’s British Columbia province was evacuated after a wildfire engulfed several of the area’s main buildings amid record-breaking temperatures hitting as high as 49.5C. In one video, smoke clouds the entire sky as the cameraperson flees the now-uninhabited town. The nearly 250 residents of Lytton were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday after several wildfires rapidly deteriorated and impacted the safety of those living there. “A fire event located...
thefreepress.ca

Western heat shifts in some areas of B.C., territories, but still blazing elsewhere

Record heat is easing for parts of British Columbia, Yukon and Northwest Territories, but Environment Canada warns relief is still days away for eastern B.C. and the Prairies. The weather office has lifted heat warnings for Yukon, parts of northern B.C. and N.W.T. along the Mackenzie River, but conditions elsewhere remain dangerously hot from southern and central B.C. east to Manitoba.
Public Healththefreepress.ca

B.C. sees 44 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as pandemic orders wind down

B.C.’s low COVID-19 transmission continued Wednesday with 44 new cases reported province-wide, with no additional deaths and active cases down to 816. The low infection rate of recent days comes as public health orders requiring masks in all indoor shared spaces and restrictions on restaurant and pub operations are to expire at midnight June 30. Masks are still recommended for people until they have two doses of vaccine and 14 days to develop immunity to the virus.
Retailthefreepress.ca

B.C. businesses may still require masks as COVID-19 order lifts

Businesses around B.C. are bracing for the end of the COVID-19 public health order requiring face masks July 1, and some will still require customers and staff to wear them as 70 per cent of people still aren’t fully vaccinated. The public health mask advisory was upgraded to an order...