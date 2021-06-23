Forestry protesters try to disrupt loading of logs in Nanaimo harbour
Forestry protesters tried smoke on the water as they attempted to disrupt industry on Nanaimo’s waterfront this week. Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo held a protest at the Port of Nanaimo wharf and Port Drive on Tuesday, June 22. XR member Howard Breen, accompanied by kayakers, swam out to the log booms next to a cargo ship being loaded with raw logs, set off a smoke bomb, and tried to disrupt the loading of the vessel by super-gluing himself to one of the logs next to the ship. Protesters on land, meanwhile, blocked traffic on 1 Port Drive.www.thefreepress.ca