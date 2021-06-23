Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

New Cyanobacteria Blooms found in in Southampton, Water Mill, Middle Island, and Smithtown

suffolkcountyny.gov
 8 days ago

Analysis of surface water samples performed by SUNY Stony Brook has confirmed the presence of new cyanobacteria blooms, more commonly known as blue–green algae, in in Old Town Pond in Southampton, Mill Pond in Water Mill, Artist Lake in Middle Island, New Mill Pond (also known as Blydenburgh Lake) in Smithtown.

www.suffolkcountyny.gov
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Water Contact#Water Mill#Clean Water#Algal Blooms#Suny Stony Brook#Nyhabs#Office Of Ecology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifecapenews.net

Partnership Testing Falmouth Ponds For Cyanobacteria

Thirteen ponds in Falmouth are being tested for cyanobacteria or blue-green algae blooms, some of which may be toxic. The Town of Falmouth Thursday, June 17 issued a warning on its website that high levels of cyanobacteria had been detected in Fresh Pond and Mares Pond. This is a big...
Wildlifelakeplacidnews.com

AUSABLE WATER WISE: How do algal blooms occur?

This past autumn, Mirror Lake experienced a harmful algal bloom. The dominant algae found in a sample gathered for analysis was dolichospermum lemmermannii, a species of cyanobacteria that produce toxins capable of triggering fish kills and making humans and animals sick. But what causes an algal bloom?. Most simply, a...
WildlifeKeene Sentinel

Cyanobacteria alert issued for Spofford Lake

SPOFFORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in the northwest corner of Spofford Lake, but it appears to be dissipating, according to a representative of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services. The bloom was first reported on June 28. Water samples were sent to a DES lab on Wednesday...
Water Mill, NYtherealdeal.com

Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate

Eight months after selling his Southampton estate, venture capitalist Chris Burch is back in the Hamptons. The billionaire investor and fashion mogul paid $29 million for a 12,000 square-foot home at 258 Horsemill Lane in Water Mill, according to the New York Post. Located on seven acres with an apple...
Bald Head Island, NCWECT

Water main break causes island-wide water outage

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A boring crew installing fiber optic cables on Bald Head Island caused a ten-inch water main break that resulted in an island-wide water outage Tuesday evening. The breach occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the repair was completed by 8 p.m.; however, residents will...
California StatePosted by
The Press

Water tests positive for algal blooms

The California State Water Boards issued a press release last week stating harmful algal blooms (HAB) had been found in and around Discovery Bay. The findings prompted Contra Costa Environmental Health to urge caution for recreational water users as the blooms can present a serious health risk to people and pets. Usually, the blooms are found in still, warm, nutrient-rich water near the shore, and look like green or brown scum floating on, or suspended in, the water. The algal blooms are not found on the fast water in the canals and rivers surrounding Discovery Bay.
Martin County, FLtreasurecoast.com

HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ALERT FOR THE WATERS NEAR PORT MAYACA

HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ALERT FOR THE WATERS NEAR PORT MAYACA. Martin County, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the waters near Port Mayaca. This is in response to water samples taken by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP on June 21. The public should exercise caution in and around Port Mayaca.
Smithtown, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Smithtown Central School District unveils new solar power installation

Students, staffers and any visitors of Smithtown High School West’s campus are now able to park under a clean energy solar parking structure. The solar carport, as it’s called, is described as a cost-effective way to generate power through cleaner energy for the district. It’s also currently the largest solar...
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

Local Middle Island Hero Thanked by Suffolk County Legislature

At a recent general meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, Legislator Sarah Anker thanked Middle Island resident Frank “J.R.” Recupero for his heroic actions during an incident in Patchogue, which left a Suffolk County Police Officer in critical condition after suffering from a stab wound to the leg. Frank Recupero, a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer, was presented with a proclamation signed by all 18 Suffolk County Legislators for being instrumental in detaining the suspect until the police precinct could send additional officers to the scene. While Frank Recupero restrained the suspect, a resident of Patchogue, Guillermo Sandoval, was able to address the officer’s wounds until paramedics arrived. Together, Frank Recupero and Guillermo Sandoval’s quick reactions saved the officer’s life and ensured the suspect could be arrested.
Water Mill, NY27east.com

After ‘Grueling’ Decades, Building Begins For Town Home Plan In Water Mill

Motorists driving through Water Mill may have noticed acreage on the corner of Montauk Highway and Nowedonah Avenue scraped clear of vegetation. The clearing seemed to happen overnight, but the plans to develop the property for luxury townhomes were part of a process property owner Phillip Young said took “many millions of dollars and a grueling 30 years.”
EconomyWBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: New paper mill opens

Between the passing rain chances, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the seasonable 70s. The hot weather will continue into tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. The Green Lake resort underwent a major remodeling under new ownership. Miracle League needs buddies. Updated: 20 hours ago. The baseball league...
Agriculturebasinbusinessjournal.com

Making the desert bloom: Kooy Irrigation helps keep water flowing

QUINCY — It all started out as something of a hobby. “We started our business way back in the late 1960s on our farm,” said Wes Kooy, as he leaned on a desk in the administration office of the company that bears his family name. “We actually started building wheel lines and selling them off the farm.”
Sandwich, MAsandwichmass.org

2021 - Pond Water Quality Testing for Cyanobacteria

The Sandwich Health Department is advising the community that in addition to regular weekly testing of the salt and freshwater bathing beaches the Health Department will monitor certain ponds for Cyanobacteria. The Health Department has endorsed an MOU with the Association for Preservation of Cape Cod (APCC) for Cyanobacteria monitoring in Lawrence Pond, Upper and Lower Shawme Pond, Peters Pond, Snake Pond, Spectacle Pond, and Triangle Pond. Results will be reported to the Health Department, Initial June testing results, for these ponds, indicates a LOW Warning for Cyanobacteria. The Town of Mashpee is testing Mashpee/Wakeby Pond and we have been notified that testing and visual observation has resulted in Cyanobacteria counts in Mashpee/Wakeby Pond. An advisory has been posted to notify swimmers not to ingest the pond water and to prevent pets form entering posted waters at Ryder Cove.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Smithtown reopens Senior Center for residents

The Town of Smithtown Senior Center has announced the full reopening of the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center. In person programming began last month, with the partial reopening focused on center clubs and activities. Rigorous cleaning and safety precautions were also implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of the membership. The Senior Center will begin full scale operations, including meal services, on Monday, June 28.
Hope Mills, NCwkml.com

Hope Mills Lake Bacteria Advisory Issued by Town Officials

Town officials have issued a Hope Mills Lake bacteria advisory, encouraging residents to swim at their own risk, effective immediately. The advisory comes after what the town says were “elevated levels of bacteria” in the lake water were uncovered in testing. The Town said the move was a “precautionary measure in the interest of public safety.”
ScienceFree Lance-Star

More harmful algae blooms found at Lake Anna

Another summer season and more harmful algae blooms at Lake Anna. The Virginia Department of Health issued the algae notice on Monday, stating that the blooms were detected in the Upper Pamunkey branch of the lake in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The new advisory marks the fourth straight year with...