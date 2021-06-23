New Cyanobacteria Blooms found in in Southampton, Water Mill, Middle Island, and Smithtown

The Sandwich Health Department is advising the community that in addition to regular weekly testing of the salt and freshwater bathing beaches the Health Department will monitor certain ponds for Cyanobacteria. The Health Department has endorsed an MOU with the Association for Preservation of Cape Cod (APCC) for Cyanobacteria monitoring in Lawrence Pond, Upper and Lower Shawme Pond, Peters Pond, Snake Pond, Spectacle Pond, and Triangle Pond. Results will be reported to the Health Department, Initial June testing results, for these ponds, indicates a LOW Warning for Cyanobacteria. The Town of Mashpee is testing Mashpee/Wakeby Pond and we have been notified that testing and visual observation has resulted in Cyanobacteria counts in Mashpee/Wakeby Pond. An advisory has been posted to notify swimmers not to ingest the pond water and to prevent pets form entering posted waters at Ryder Cove.