Technology may have changed the way people shop, but when it comes to customer service, consumers still want a more traditional way to ask questions or voice concerns. The Drift and SurveyMonkey Audience 2019 State of Conversational Marketing report found that, among 1,000 survey respondents, 39% indicated they had a good customer service experience with an online chat platform. Such positive experiences were far less frequent with chatbots, as only 16% of respondents indicated they had good customer service interactions with these widely utilized programs designed to simulate conversations with human users.