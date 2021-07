TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. LyfLynks, Inc. and the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA) announced the execution of a collaborative agreement to offer unpaid family caregivers access to LyfLynks’ LYN platform. LYN is a groundbreaking platform specifically designed to facilitate family caregivers’ care of their aging loved ones independence and well-being. LYN combines a mobile app, Member Care call center, and a curated provider network to address the challenges associated with aging in place. Aging Life Care Professionals® are eligible to enroll as providers on LYN and to offer LYN as a service to their clients.