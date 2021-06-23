Cancel
MLB

Vahe Gregorian: Why the Kansas City Royals don’t have to crumple without Adalberto Mondesi

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — In the news business, a wise veteran once told me, twice is a coincidence but three times makes for a trend story. And that’s just part of why it seems safe to say otherwise-might-be-a-major-star Adalberto Mondesi’s third appearance on the injured list this season, not to mention sixth in four seasons, certifies his unreliability as a looming predicament for the Royals to navigate.

Brady Singer
Luke Voit
Jarrod Dyson
Andrew Benintendi
Mike Matheny
Gerrit Cole
#Minor League Baseball#The Kansas City Royals#Yankees
Kansas City Royals
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLB
MLBTopeka Capital-Journal

What happens to Royals infielder Nicky Lopez now that Adalberto Mondesi is back?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicky Lopez's whirlwind of a season just took another twist. The life of Lopez, the Royals' second baseman-turned-shortstop in the absence of Adalberto Mondesi, has seemed to revolve around the oft-injured Mondesi's health the past few months. Optioned to Triple-A Omaha during a poor stretch of...
MLBKVOE

Detroit Tigers complete sweep of Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers completed a 3 game sweep of the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon, rallying for a 6-5 win. The Royals have now lost 6 in a row and 11 of their last 12. The Royals had built a 3-1 lead on an Adalberto Mondesi home run in the 2nd inning and a Salvador Perez 2 run home run in the 3rd inning. The Tigers rallied scoring 3 runs in the 7th and a run in the 8th and 9th innings to take a 6-3 lead.
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Likely to lose work to Mondesi

Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. After starting at shortstop in 10 of the Royals' first 14 games of June while slashing a respectable .267/.389/.300, Lopez's time as an everyday player looks to be over. Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) was limited to a bench role Tuesday after being reinstated from the injured list, but he'll handle shortstop duties Wednesday and should be able to play the position on a regular basis moving forward. Lopez will likely operate as the top backup for both Mondesi and Whit Merrifield in the middle infield.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 3, Royals 5: Stumbling in Kansas City

Heading into Friday’s game in Kansas City, the Red Sox had been winners in each of their last three games with the offense doing a lot of the heavy lifting. They’ve been able to pick up the pitching a lot in the month of June, but the favor was not returned this time around. It wasn’t a terrible day for the bats as they managed 11 hits and drew a couple of walks on top of that, but they were always one hit shy, if they weren’t biting themselves on the base paths to begin with. Nick Pivetta couldn’t support them with the great outing they needed, and the end result was the win streak being snapped.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adalberto Mondesi batting cleanup for Royals Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Adalberto Mondesi as their starter at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mondesi will play shortstop and bat cleanup while Nicky Lopez moves to second base and Hanser Alberto takes the afternoon off. Mondesi hasn't played much so far this season, but...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homers in consecutive games

Mondesi went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston. Mondesi's second blast in as many games gave Kansas City a 3-1 lead in the third inning. The shortstop has four homers, nine RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in just nine games this season. While the power shouldn't be expected to last, Mondesi should be able to provide a speed boost as long as he doesn't aggravate a hamstring strain that cost him two weeks earlier this month.
NFLYardbarker

The Royals Should Extend Adalberto Mondesi

Now is the time to give Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi an extension. Seeing that sentence to kick off an article will likely trigger many people reading this and that’s OK. Mondesi was just reinstated from his second stint on the injured list in the 2021 season, and he looked like the Royals' best player in the short time he has been on the field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adalberto Mondesi heads to Kansas City's bench on Saturday afternoon

Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is not starting in Saturday's lineup agains the Boston Red Sox. Mondesi will rest against the Red Sox after Nicky Lopez was moved to shortstop and Hanser Alberto was picked as Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 23 batted balls this...
chatsports.com

Adalberto Mondesi 464-foot HR helps Royals beat Red Sox, 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday night for only their second win in their last 13 games. Kansas City trailed 1-0...
MLBkmaland.com

Royals place Mondesi on IL

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been placed on the injured list. The reasoning for Mondesi's designation was cited as a strained left oblique. Mondesi is hitting .361 in 36 at-bats this season. In a corresponding move, the Royals have recalled infielder Ryan O'Hearn. O'Hearn owns...
MLBfox4kc.com

Adalberto Mondesi headed back to the injured list, Royals GM Dayton Moore says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has been placed on the injured list. The move comes after Mondesi was pulled because of an issue with his side during Sunday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals went on to win the game, and the series, against the Boston Red Sox. It’s the first series win for the Royals this month.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals play the middle game of their three-game series in the Bronx. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.94) will start for Kansas City,...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Does Adalberto Mondesi's injury open up an opportunity for Bobby Witt?

Monday was another bad day for injuries around baseball, with Byron Buxton's unbelievable run of bad luck continuing as he was forced to exit the game after being hit by a pitch. That was the most noteworthy injury of the day -- and we don't know how serious Buxton's latest injury is, yet -- because Buxton just returned over the weekend from a lengthy absence with a hip injury. However, his was just one of several we're going to be dealing with as injuries continue to be arguably the dominant factor now in Fantasy Baseball.