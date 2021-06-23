Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Police Associations Condemn Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah By Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester President Detective Keith Olson

Yonkers Tribune.
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 23, 2021 —On behalf of the more than 4,000 law enforcement officers that comprise the Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester (APA), I condemn Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s outrageous decision to charge New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro with Attempted Assault 3. Sadly, Det. Vaccaro has been caught in the crossfire of an agenda-driven District Attorney and a politicized criminal justice system.

