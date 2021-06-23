2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited AWD Review By John and Laurie Wiles
PINEHURST, NC — June 23, 2021 — We had the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD “Hybrid” this week, and in three words, “I like it.” This labeled a ‘compact SUV’, but I found it plenty big enough for all the things we would normally do. You don’t hear me say that about ‘hybrids’ often, but as with most technology, and especially Hyundai, they seem to really be improving the battery part of the equation. Notable to me right off was the 10-year, 100,000-mile Hybrid Battery Warranty. That’s a pretty secure belief in your product, I think.www.yonkerstribune.com