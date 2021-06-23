Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited AWD Review By John and Laurie Wiles

Yonkers Tribune.
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEHURST, NC — June 23, 2021 — We had the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD “Hybrid” this week, and in three words, “I like it.” This labeled a ‘compact SUV’, but I found it plenty big enough for all the things we would normally do. You don’t hear me say that about ‘hybrids’ often, but as with most technology, and especially Hyundai, they seem to really be improving the battery part of the equation. Notable to me right off was the 10-year, 100,000-mile Hybrid Battery Warranty. That’s a pretty secure belief in your product, I think.

www.yonkerstribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Hybrid System#Hyundai Cars#Pinehurst#Hybrid Battery Warranty#Limited#Santa Fe#The Sel Premium#The Santa Fe#Sirius Xm#Smart Cruise Control#Stop And Go#Rear View Monitor#Highway Drive Assist#Gps#Powertrain Technology#Automatic Transmission#Shiftronic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV Solves 1 Crucial Problem

Great news, Hyundai is continuing to go green. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV just entered the scene to provide a much better fuel economy. See what to expect with the new Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is almost here. Some critics suggest that...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Quartz White Hyundai Santa Fe

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 12,035! Apple CarPlay, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, OPTION GROUP 01, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Mineral Gray Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nice. 2.4L trim, Mineral Gray exterior and Gray interior. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, New Tires, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Ready To Fight Toyota RAV4 Prime

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe received several exciting powertrain updates as part of a recent facelift. Both gasoline engines were replaced with newer, more powerful units, and Hyundai announced new hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The Santa Fe HEV is already available at dealerships, starting at $33,650. This model pairs a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 225 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.
Buying Carspenbaypilot.com

Hyundai Santa Fe ‘Calligraphy’ 2.5T AWD

Santa Fe is a pleasantly upscale midsize city in New Mexico; calligraphy is the art of well-executed penmanship. Somehow, Hyundai has applied both to a car to denote the top trim level of its midsize, two-row SUV—a pleasantly upscale vehicle, especially well executed for 2021. Ah, now I get it.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Can't Keep Up

Hyundai redesigned its Sonata sedan in 2020, hoping that its new styling and updated tech would help it compete with other popular mid-sizers such as the Toyota Camry and our longtime favorite in the segment, the Honda Accord. But while Hyundai sold 76,997 Sonatas last year, Honda moved nearly 270,000 Accords, and nearly 300,000 Camrys found new homes, proving that the winnowing of the sedan category—no more Ford, no more General Motors—has left only the most ruthless competition. And to compete with the Camry and Accord, it's a given that you need to offer a fuel-sipping hybrid model. Hyundai actually offers two distinct electrified Sonatas, the Sonata Hybrid and Sonata Hybrid Blue, with the latter scoring an EPA combined 52 mpg. Unlike the Accord, however, fun behind the wheel doesn't seem like it was part of the Sonata's design brief.
CarsShropshire Star

Hyundai expands Tucson N Line to hybrid and plug-in hybrid models

Sporty trim brings a range of dynamic-looking changes. Hyundai’s sporty Tucson N Line is now available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time. Previously only available with conventional petrol variants, the N Line trim brings a range of sporty enhancements to Hyundai’s striking-looking Tucson SUV. Exterior changes...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Calypso Red Hyundai Santa Fe

Nice, ONLY 21,061 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, OPTION GROUP 01 SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Sporty-looking Hyundai Tucson N Line hybrids come in at £35k

Hybrid versions of the sporty-looking Hyundai Tucson N Line are now available to order with prices starting at just under £35,000. The petrol and mild-hybrid N Line models are already on the market with prices from just over £31,000, but these hybrid versions add extra efficiency to the family SUV range.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai Santa Cruz Enters Production

It took the Hyundai Santa Cruz approximately six years to morph from a concept to a production vehicle but, thankfully, the final step to the assembly lines required much, much less time than that. After finally making its official debut in April this year, the automaker’s Sport Adventure Vehicle is now entering production at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe: Choosing the Right Trim

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe continues to pace the 2-row SUV field, offering numerous trims, features, and price points. For 2022, a new XRT trim joins the lineup, displaying a sporty appearance but no extra muscle or off-road ability. The Santa Fe’s standard equipment list is generous to a fault,...
Home & GardenTruth About Cars

2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Review – Comfortable Conformity

2.5-liter four-cylinder (181 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm; 181 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm) Continuously-variable automatic transmission; all-wheel drive. 25 city / 32 highway / 28 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) 9.2 city, 7.2 highway, 8.3 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km) Base Price: $28,740 (U.S) / $34,598 (Canada) As Tested: $30,220 (U.S.) / $34,733...
Buying Carsfederalwaymirror.com

Car review: 2021 Lexus IS350 AWD F-Sport

When it comes to manufacturing compact luxury sports sedans, the folks at Lexus know what they’re doing. With more than 20 years under its belt, the 2021 Lexus IS350 AWD with F-Sport is the latest manifestation of “extraordinary driving performance.” Truly a global vehicle, it will be available for sale in approximately 40 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and other countries in Asia.
Home & GardenTennessee Tribune

2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD

Even though there’s still five more months left in the year, it’s not too early to start thinking about a new vehicle. Consider the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD SUV. It has an entirely new look with a longer, wider body takes SUV. design into more modern territory. And...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Fails to Disappoint Critics

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz made one incredible move by making its debut before the 2022 Ford Maverick. As a result, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is the first new compact truck to enter the scene. However, critics are trying to find a few things Hyundai could have spent more time on.
Buying Carssportswar.com

2021 Hyundai Palisade SE AWD SUV

Yeah it's comfortable and won't bounce you all over like some smaller SUVs ** -- typed by ben 07/01/2021 05:02AM. Oh my we love it and the Kia counterpart...it will be the next auto buy. ** -- Major Kong 06/30/2021 11:52AM. You must log in before you can reply to...
CarsAutomotive Addicts

2021 Kia Sorento SX X-Line AWD Review & Test Drive

I can remember a time when new midsized and full-sized sedans had innovative features that would place them in a better position to win over the masses amid a myriad of competitors. Such a time was decades ago, and now, SUVs in many different size categories are the vehicles that receive the innovation to compete with a wide field of competitors, which have long overshadowed sedans. Vehicles like the new Kia Sorento that I had another chance to test drive are now the go-to vehicles for Americans.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Monaco White Hyundai Elantra GT

FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Great Conditon, ONLY 55,872 Miles! Monaco White exterior and Beige interior, Elantra GT trim. Heated Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, OPTION GROUP 03, New Brakes. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Heated Driver Seat, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Kia and Hyundai Dominate Motor Trend’s Most-Searched Cars List

There are loads of reasons that people search for cars. Car shoppers look for information, car enthusiasts want to learn more about the latest and greatest, and some vehicles are just in the news, making people curious. Every month Motor Trend compiles a list of the most searched cars. In June, Hyundai and Kia dominated this list, taking four of ten spots.
Home & Gardengtspirit.com

2021 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury AWD Review

After spending a week with Cadillac’s CT4-V, Cadillac also gave us some time with a CT5 with the Premium Luxury trim level. While appearing similar is size and general overall shape to the CT4, it felt much different than the CT4-V. The design was a little more conservative, less flashy,...