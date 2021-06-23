Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter is working on Facebook-style reactions

By Michael Crider
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's annoying the way that pretty much every single social network will eventually try to become every other social network. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, NextDoor, even those that are ostensibly about something else, like TikTok and LinkedIn: once a feature shows up on one, it'll show up on the rest. The latest box on the checklist is "reactions," that collection of little emoji thingies that you can use to reply to a post if you don't feel like using real words.

www.androidpolice.com
Community Policy
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#Linkedin#9to5google#Evowizz#Twitter Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

Work From Home Accountable For Massive Twitter Hack

The takeover of high profile Twitter profiles last month on July 15 made headlines when public figures like former President Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk began announcing that they wanted to “give back” to the community. But instead of making a donation to a COVID-related charity or something...
InternetLompoc Record

Letters to the Editor: Media, not Twitter, Facebook, should take responsibility; Decentralization a reality to the chagrin of many; No history means no progress

Media, not Twitter, Facebook, should take responsibility. I am reading your article about censorship and the bad Facebook and Twitter companies. I, for one, am glad they took their businesses seriously and stopped a certain criminal insurrectionist from using them. What has happened in four short political years is the...
Internetarxiv.org

Two-Faced Humans on Twitter and Facebook: Harvesting Social Multimedia for Human Personality Profiling

Human personality traits are the key drivers behind our decision-making, influencing our life path on a daily basis. Inference of personality traits, such as Myers-Briggs Personality Type, as well as an understanding of dependencies between personality traits and users' behavior on various social media platforms is of crucial importance to modern research and industry applications. The emergence of diverse and cross-purpose social media avenues makes it possible to perform user personality profiling automatically and efficiently based on data represented across multiple data modalities. However, the research efforts on personality profiling from multi-source multi-modal social media data are relatively sparse, and the level of impact of different social network data on machine learning performance has yet to be comprehensively evaluated. Furthermore, there is not such dataset in the research community to benchmark. This study is one of the first attempts towards bridging such an important research gap. Specifically, in this work, we infer the Myers-Briggs Personality Type indicators, by applying a novel multi-view fusion framework, called "PERS" and comparing the performance results not just across data modalities but also with respect to different social network data sources. Our experimental results demonstrate the PERS's ability to learn from multi-view data for personality profiling by efficiently leveraging on the significantly different data arriving from diverse social multimedia sources. We have also found that the selection of a machine learning approach is of crucial importance when choosing social network data sources and that people tend to reveal multiple facets of their personality in different social media avenues. Our released social multimedia dataset facilitates future research on this direction.
Businessprotocol.com

Facebook thinks big companies can't compete without remote work

Facebook laid down a gauntlet to other big tech companies earlier this month when it said it would allow all employees to remain remote indefinitely, if they chose. Facebook's about-face — the company had previously planned to allow only senior figures to work remotely — could set the stage for a new battle over tech worker benefits and culture. Apple, Amazon and Google have all doubled down on the idea that permanently remote work should end with the coronavirus pandemic. While Facebook employees can now work from anywhere, even from some other countries, Apple and Amazon alike have both set requirements for three days in the office, and Google is allowing only 20% of its workforce to apply to remain remote.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Facebook AI can now use just one word to mimic text style from images

Facebook has announced their new AI project TextStyleBrush, a software capable of copying the style of handwritten or printed text in an image using only one word. Users can utilize this model to alter and replace text in photos. TextStyleBrush presents a step up from previous AI systems that can...
Internetmakeuseof.com

Facebook Is Working to Clarify Its Rules Regarding Satire

Satire is social commentary. It's the use of humor, ridicule, and wit to point out the vices, follies, and shortcomings of people and society. But how does Facebook define the genre, and does it have a place on the platform?. Facebook Will Soon Update Its Community Standards. In response to...
InternetWILX-TV

MSU working with Facebook to stop deep fakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s artificial intelligence experts are teaming up with Facebook for a new study to detect deep fakes. Deep fakes are photos or videos edited with advanced software to change the faces of the people in them. Some are easy to spot, but others are nearly impossible to distinguish even for computers. The quality of deep fakes varies depending on the software being used.
InternetSFGate

Facebook Launches First Batch of Podcasts, Clubhouse-Style Live Audio Rooms in U.S.

Facebook is hoping users will be all ears for its new push into podcasts and social audio. Starting Monday (June 21), select podcasts will be available to Facebook users in the U.S. In addition, Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms feature — a copycat of Clubhouse’s live audio-chat app — will be available to public figures and select Facebook Groups in the United States., initially on iOS, coming after CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week staged the first test of Live Audio Rooms in the U.S.
Internetnewsbrig.com

Facebook is working on visual search for shopping on Instagram

Facebook is working on visual search technology for Instagram as it doubles down on shopping features throughout its platform. Speaking in a live on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg said the company is in the early stages of building camera-based search tools. The feature would be similar to ones offered by Snapchat...
BusinessDice Insights

What Facebook, Snap, Twitter Pay Engineers in Quest for Top Talent

A few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Twitter announced that it would allow most of its employees to work remotely on a permanent basis. Not to be outdone, Facebook also announced a remote option for employees—with the caveat that they would need to take a pay cut if the decided to move from Silicon Valley to a place with a lower cost of living.
Internetsportswar.com

I never had Facebook & quit twitter. I do use Instagram but I reject all

Curious, are ther any of you out there that have zero social media -- HokieNLot11 06/26/2021 12:52PM. My family won't allow me access to social media, they don't know about TSL. ** -- BusLoadaBozos 06/26/2021 4:12PM. 🙋‍♂️ Facebook. I manage our Ancestry page on FB. +any family events. ** --...
InternetPocket-lint.com

How to add links to Instagram Stories

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has always limited who can use links in their stories. But, according to a new report, it's considering widening the ability. Here's what you need to know. Who can add links to Instagram Stories?. Instagram has long offered one way for you to add links to Instagram...
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Don't let these 'easy to get back on Instagram' emails freak you out — your account hasn't been hacked

It's an email we all dread seeing in our inbox. Maybe it's from Spotify, maybe it's from Facebook. And while the subject line can read almost anything, it's the implication that sends chills down our spine: someone's been trying to mess with our account. Going back months and months now, Instagram users have been on the receiving end of pretty damn sus-looking "we've made it easy to get back on Instagram" emails, dangling some eyebrow-raising password-reset links before us. Why are you getting these, and what do they mean?
Internetkfgo.com

Twitter’s website not working for some users – Downdetector

(Reuters) – Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform’s website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector....
InternetUbergizmo

How To Turn Off Comments On Instagram

Social media platforms like Instagram can be a good place for people to gather. It can bring people who share similar interests together, and it can also be a place for people to make new friends. However, this is the internet we’re talking about which means that along with the good, you get the bad.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

How to share a tweet on Instagram Story on iPhone and Android

Came across a great tweet on Twitter and want to share it with your friends on Instagram? We bet you are tired of taking screenshots every time! Well, here’s great news: you can now share a tweet on Instagram Stories on iPhone directly from the Twitter app. However, the feature isn’t available on Android yet, so Android users will have to follow the conventional method. Let’s see how!