Akron law firm promotes bike safety, offers free helmets for 200 youths through donation program

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron-based law firm is partnering with the Greater Cleveland YMCA to donate more than 200 bike helmets to kids across Northeast Ohio this summer. Bicycle-related accidents make up for nearly 200 children fatalities a year while sending another 350,000 youth under the age of 15 to hospital emergency rooms, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The law firm of Kisling, Nestico & Redick is offering the helmets to children between the ages of 5 and 12 who attend summer day camps at YMCA branches in Chardon, Lakewood, Vermillion, West Park-Fairview, and Warrensville Heights.