Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Akron law firm promotes bike safety, offers free helmets for 200 youths through donation program

By Alexis Oatman, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron-based law firm is partnering with the Greater Cleveland YMCA to donate more than 200 bike helmets to kids across Northeast Ohio this summer. Bicycle-related accidents make up for nearly 200 children fatalities a year while sending another 350,000 youth under the age of 15 to hospital emergency rooms, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The law firm of Kisling, Nestico & Redick is offering the helmets to children between the ages of 5 and 12 who attend summer day camps at YMCA branches in Chardon, Lakewood, Vermillion, West Park-Fairview, and Warrensville Heights.

www.cleveland.com
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron, OH
Society
Akron, OH
Cars
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Cleveland, OH
Lakewood, OH
Sports
City
Akron, OH
City
Chardon, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Cars
Akron, OH
Sports
Chardon, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Youth Development#Warrensville Heights#Ymca Of Greater Cleveland#Knr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Cars
News Break
Helmets
Related
North Olmsted, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted Senior Center expands programming for full in-person offerings and operation

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After a successful soft-reopening starting in June, the North Olmsted Senior Center plans on returning to normal operation beginning in July. “We’re super-excited about the reopening,” North Olmsted Mayor Kevin Kennedy said. “It was tough -- but necessary -- to have things closed. The health of our residents is the most important. I think generally speaking everyone is pretty happy about getting to some shred of normalcy.”
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Homicides in suburban Cuyahoga County in 2021 are triple the first half of 2020: The Wake Up for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The day will begin with more chances of showers and thunderstorms, but skies are expected to clear. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s. It will be breezy overnight with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 60 degrees. Read more.
Highland Hills, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Five Star Sensation switches format for 2021 culinary event

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio – Five Star Sensation, the biennial culinary extravaganza, will shift to a different format for the 2021 event. In the past, the fundraiser for University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center has drawn top local and national chefs under cavernous tents set up at Cuyahoga Community College’s eastern campus in Highland Hills.
Gates Mills, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Gates Mills, Lyndhurst, South Euclid to hold July 4 events

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- For a touch of a small town, old-fashioned celebration of Independence Day, it’s hard to beat Gates Mills. At 1 p.m. July 4, the village will continue its tradition of 70 years by holding its Independence Day Parade. The traditional parade will include more than 300 marchers as it makes its way from the Gates Mills Village Hall, 1470 Chagrin River Road, to the polo fields at the corner of Main Street and Epping Road.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Akron’s Lock 3 announces July events, concerts: See list

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron’s Lock 3 entertainment venue announced its July schedule of events for the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Stage and locations throughout the city. The lineup includes fireworks, concerts, movies, fitness classes and more. July events include:. Tuesday Fresh Air Fitness. Downtown yoga with Yoga...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Blazing Paddles paddlefest returning to Cuyahoga River in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Casually explore the Cuyahoga River or race on the water at this year’s Blazing Paddles paddlefest, set for Saturday, July 24. The 2021 event marks the third Blazing Paddles event, featuring kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing opportunities, and it follows a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The daylong event is put on by Share The River, an organization that’s a part of the Cuyahoga River Safety Task Force and the Cuyahoga River Water Trail.