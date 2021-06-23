Pro Football Focus Has Breakout Player in Mind for the 2021 Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are owners of clear-cut expectations in 2021, derived from a 2020 season that went really dastardly – really quick. Head coach Mike Zimmer’s team gaffed its way to a 1-5 start, nearly slamming the door on any postseason aspirations by the time November flipped on the calendar. After the team’s 1-5 bottoming out, Kirk Cousins and Co. actually did rebound to effectuate a playoff push. But when the stakes were an apex for that – against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears – Minnesota’s defense flatly crumbled.purpleptsd.com