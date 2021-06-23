Pro Football Focus Has Breakout Player in Mind for the 2021 Vikings

The trenches. That is where the game is fought and won and lost. If your defensive line dominates the line of scrimmage, your chances of winning increase. If your offensive line protects the quarterback’s ability to make plays and open holes for the running back to get to the second level and eventually the endzone, your team is going to be hard to beat. It has always been that way, despite our ability as fans to ignore the war in the trenches. And of the two lines, I would say, for the Minnesota Vikings, the offensive line is the most important this coming season.