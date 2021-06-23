Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pro Football Focus Has Breakout Player in Mind for the 2021 Vikings

By Dustin Baker
Posted by 
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Vikings are owners of clear-cut expectations in 2021, derived from a 2020 season that went really dastardly – really quick. Head coach Mike Zimmer’s team gaffed its way to a 1-5 start, nearly slamming the door on any postseason aspirations by the time November flipped on the calendar. After the team’s 1-5 bottoming out, Kirk Cousins and Co. actually did rebound to effectuate a playoff push. But when the stakes were an apex for that – against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears – Minnesota’s defense flatly crumbled.

purpleptsd.com
Community Policy
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
402
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants#Pff#Te#Super Bowl Era#Zimmer Era#The Zimmer Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
Related
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Found Their Wide Receiver Three

For several years, Vikings fans have called on GM Rick Spielman to secure a true #3 wide receiver. You can never count out a blockbuster move by Spielman, but all indications say Chad Beebe has already taken that role. Before looking at Beebe, it’s important to understand how many capable...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Mike Zimmer: Cumulative Rankings by the Numbers

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer enters his eighth adventure with team in 2021. The season will be an implicative one for the 64-year-old with all eyes on Zimmer to rebound from an underwhelming 2020 campaign. For gamblers, Zimmer is the fifth-most likely skipper to be canned in or after...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign Veteran CB Tye Smith

The Minnesota Vikings used a smidgen of their newly-available $14-15 million in cap space on Wednesday. Per Josina Anderson, the team reportedly signed Tye Smith, a cornerback that previously played for the Tennessee Titans. The move should be considered a “depth” move as Smith is not a tried-and-true starting CB,...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Hunting Danielle—The Vikings’ Long Play on their Elusive DE

If Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer were a hunter (which he is), six-year defensive end Danielle Hunter would be his prey—and a prized one at that. Zimmer, who has spent much of the offseason rebuilding his defense, knows that Hunter is the cornerstone, the one which when it was lost last season caused the defense to crumble. And he desperately wants him back this season.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Experience Topsy-Turvy Offseason Odyssey at Cornerback

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. While the Minnesota Vikings transactional offseason may be slowing down, adding a few key contributors with newly-found cap space is evidently on the menu. After Kyle Rudolph’s contract formally wiggled off the books, general manager Rick Spielman welcomed about $15 million in post-May free-agent money.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

For 2021 Vikings, Justin Jefferson Deemed an Irreplaceable Asset

One of the primary beefs in early June about the 2021 Minnesota Vikings is depth. The franchise isn’t necessarily “top-heavy,” but concerns linger about the prospect of playing an extended period of games without a Danielle Hunter, Kirk Cousins, or Eric Kendricks. Peek at the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA — another top-heavy group dominating 2021 headlines. LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ team fell to the upstart Phoenix Suns mainly because James and Davis were hampered in the First Round of the Playoffs. The Vikings aren’t that egregiously loaded at the top of the roster, but there are parallels.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

It’s the Offensive Line, Stupid

The trenches. That is where the game is fought and won and lost. If your defensive line dominates the line of scrimmage, your chances of winning increase. If your offensive line protects the quarterback’s ability to make plays and open holes for the running back to get to the second level and eventually the endzone, your team is going to be hard to beat. It has always been that way, despite our ability as fans to ignore the war in the trenches. And of the two lines, I would say, for the Minnesota Vikings, the offensive line is the most important this coming season.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Rick Spielman’s Top Undrafted Finds During Vikings Tenure

In 2012, Rick Spielman graduated from the Minnesota Vikings vice president of player personnel to the team’s general manager. Spielman shared decision-making authority with Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and then-coach Brad Childress from 2006 until his general manager promotion date. Although Spielman is credited, to a degree, for drafting players...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Chris Simms Offers Mixed-Bag Endorsement of Kirk Cousins

Few Vikings-related topics are as prevalent as “is Kirk Cousins really good or not.” It’s a strange conversation to engage with folks daily, chiefly because Cousins’ numbers speak for themselves. They are not made up. Even so, about 10%-20% of Vikings fans assert that Cousins is not worth the large...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Where Does the Vikings RB Corps Rank in the NFL?

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings may have a few questionable spots on their roster — defensive end opposite Danielle Hunter, the speed by which Wyatt Davis climbs the offensive guard ranks, and kicker (of course) — but the running back room is off-limits for criticism. Currently inhabiting that room? Dalvin Cook,...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Direct Replacement for Yannick Ngakoue

About two weeks before the 2020 season began for the Minnesota Vikings, general manager Rick Spielman executed a trade that sent his 2021 2nd-Round draft pick and 2022 5th-Round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for EDGE rusher Yannick Ngakoue. In April, the Jaguars turned this draft selection into Walker Little, an offensive tackle from Stanford.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings ‘Worst Player Contract’ Through a National Lens

The Minnesota Vikings do not holster any ‘albatross’ contracts entering the 2021 NFL season. Many onlookers that are not sold on the quarterback acumen of Kirk Cousins frequently chide the Vikings signal-caller for a fat contract. But those skeptics generally perceive football as a tennis-like or golf-like sport in which one player of 53 single-handedly shapes the outcome of games. A football team consists of 53 players, not one.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

PFF Continues Offering Justin Jefferson Praise

Look, it’s really no secret: Justin Jefferson is already an NFL star, so PFF is merely acknowledging the obvious in their recent articles. PFF published a list of top 25 players under 25. Jefferson, who is still only 22, comes in at 8th overall: “Any time you’re breaking rookie records held by Randy Moss, you are doing something pretty well. Jefferson wasn’t just the best-graded rookie receiver in the NFL last season; his 90.5 PFF receiving grade was better than any other wideout other than Davante Adams. Jefferson generated 2.66 yards per route run, again second only to Adams.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
chatsports.com

Who is the Minnesota Vikings’ best player?

We’re seeing all sorts of lists coming up around the internet lately with player rankings and things of that nature. We know that there have been members of the Minnesota Vikings included in those, but today we want to ask you, the fans of the Minnesota Vikings, who you think the best player on the current team is.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

For Multiple Reasons, It Was a Good Day for the Vikings

Monday, June 14, 2021, was supposed to be a semi-ordinary day for Minnesota Vikings news — the eve of mandatory minicamp. Would Danielle Hunter show up on Tuesday? Or would he hold out, signaling that long-reported disdain by Hunter with his contract was real?. Well, a lot of that was...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Have a ‘Project Player’ — and You Know Who It Is

When the Minnesota Vikings drafted Brian O’Neill in 2018, he was perceived as a ‘project player’ that would necessitate growth and development before experiencing meaningful, starting action on the team’s offensive line. That prognosis for the University of Pittsburgh alumnus was widespread as scouts across the board didn’t go all-in...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Still Listed as Possible Destination for DT Geno Atkins

The Minnesota Vikings do not have a dire need at the three-technique defensive tackle position. General Manager Rick Spielman unexpectedly signed Dalvin Tomlinson from the New York Giants in March, filling a 3DT hole experienced by the Viking since Sheldon Richardson left the organization. Tomlinson is an apt run-stuffer with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB is one of the worst draft picks from the last 15 years

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder was among those selected by PFF in a recent list of the worst first-round picks in the NFL Draft since 2006. After witnessing the career of the legendary Brett Favre crumble in front of their eyes in 2010, the Minnesota Vikings decided to use their first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft on former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder.