Aprilaire's New Dehumidifier Line Earns ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2021 Designation

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Aprilaire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions and systems, launched the e-series residential dehumidifiers on June 1 and the E080, E100 and E130 models have earned ENERGY STAR’s Most Efficient 2021 designation. The dehumidifiers in the new e-series line are more powerful, more efficient, and feature units that are hardwired as well as those with casters or leveling feet to simplify installation, and range in capacity up to 130 pints per day (ppd).

www.timesunion.com
