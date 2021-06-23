Fireblocks CEO Denies Negligence In $75 Million Ether Loss

Digital payments platform, Wirex, has launched the X-Accounts feature, and has partnered with Fireblocks, a global crypto provider. X-Accounts will allow customers to earn interest on both fiat and crypto funds (earnings apply to fiat converted to stablecoins. Subject to T&Cs). Avoiding the fees and processes often associated with DeFi and yield farming, users will have control over their funds, with instant access, no minimum holdings and no maintenance fees for each pot, according to the official press release.