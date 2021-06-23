Fireblocks CEO Denies Negligence In $75 Million Ether Loss
Fireblocks, a leading institutional crypto services provider, is accused of losing $75 million worth of ether by its client, Switzerland-based staking services firm, StakeHound. As a result, the Israel-based Fireblocks is being sued for alleged negligence, according to documents reportedly filed with the Tel Aviv District Court this week. Earlier reports claim Fireblocks failed to backup half of a key it was holding on behalf of StakeHound needed to access 38,178 staked ether (the native token of Ethereum).www.forbes.com