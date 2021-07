DOVER, De. - Outside of Legislative Hall, people from across Delaware gathered to send lawmakers a message. "We've been successful in stopping these bills in the past - and this is what makes us successful. We're the people participating in the system that was designed for people's participation," said Mitch Denham, President of Delaware Gun Rights as people began to gather for the third annual rally for the second amendment. Denham says last year they had to cancel the gathering due to Delaware's COVID restrictions when it came to gathering.