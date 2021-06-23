Cancel
Ontario, OR

Euvalcree to hold public hearing on shelter initiative Friday, June 25

By The Enterprise
malheurenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO – A public hearing will be held Friday, June 25 to consider the opening of a shelter at the current Red Lion Inn & Suites in Ontario. The shelter project, run by Euvalcree, a local community-based non-profit organization, is funded through Project Turnkey. That project, administered through the Oregon Community Foundation, draws on $65 million of state funding “for the purpose of acquiring motels/hotels for use as non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.”

