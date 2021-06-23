Environmental Quality Board of Review Meeting via Zoom

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday June 24, 2021. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via ZOOM. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing. All other interested parties may listen/view the hearings by using the links below and may submit comments regarding the application under review by mail to The Suffolk County Department of Health Services Board of Review, 360 Yaphank Avenue, Suite 2B, Yaphank, NY 11980. Comments must be received by Wednesday June 30, 2021.