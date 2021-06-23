Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Environmental Quality Board of Review Meeting via Zoom

suffolkcountyny.gov
 8 days ago

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday June 24, 2021. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via ZOOM. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing. All other interested parties may listen/view the hearings by using the links below and may submit comments regarding the application under review by mail to The Suffolk County Department of Health Services Board of Review, 360 Yaphank Avenue, Suite 2B, Yaphank, NY 11980. Comments must be received by Wednesday June 30, 2021.

www.suffolkcountyny.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moriches, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Board Of Review Hearing#Department#The Board Of Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Presidential ElectionCNN

President Biden wins global support for massive tax overhaul

London (CNN Business) — The United States has won international backing for its plan to overhaul the global system for taxing companies, a huge step toward simplifying a complex web of rules long exploited by big corporations. Countries including India, China and Switzerland have agreed to a broad framework for...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.