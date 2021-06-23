Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

ReferWell and Khora Health Solutions Partner to Bring Better Care Coordination to Federally Qualified Health Centers

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with Khora Health Solutions, an organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations. Together, the two companies will offer federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) access to a vast...

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Referwell#Fqhcs#Khora Co Founder#Head Of Strategy#Star#Rural Referral Centers#Critical Access Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Burke County, GAWRDW-TV

Program bringing military medical training, local health care at no cost

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Military medical training and health care at no cost. That’s the idea behind a program underway in some rural counties. They call it Innovative Readiness Training. And it combines military service training and health care for communities across the country. They set up sites like these at Burke County High School and use their skills to give locals the care they need at no cost. It’s all covered by military training dollars, everyone is happy.
Williamstown, OHMarietta Times

WVU Medicine debuts health care center in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Williamstown Primary Care facility with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The facility is located along W.Va. 14. The Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan, Mona Mondo, sales director for Harbor Point Development, and...
Healthnhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: Golden View Health Care Center

The past year has been a time of change and evolution for New Hampshire retirement communities. We reached out to several administrators to learn how things are going, what recent challenges have revealed and how residents — and potential community members — can feel secure about their retirement living decisions.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Appreciates health center

I would like to express my immense gratitude to the Boothbay Region Health Center. How lucky we are to have this resource in our community. In my line of work, I am constantly being exposed to ticks, and after I recently developed rapid symptoms that sounded very much like acute Lyme, I knew I had to get on antibiotics as soon as possible. Several people warned me how hard it can be to be taken seriously when it comes to tick borne illnesses, and that it can be difficult to actually get the necessary antibiotics without first undergoing expensive tests and lengthy diagnoses. Dr. Tranchemontagne at the clinic listened to my symptoms and concerns, and in full agreement, she immediately prescribed a four week course of antibiotics. I have always had positive experiences with Boothbay Region Health Center, but today it really struck me how lucky we are to have health care providers in this community who truly have our best interests in mind. And how doubly lucky are we to be able to stroll next door to Nathan’s Pharmacy to pick up our prescriptions.
Monroe, LATimes Union

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority's primary, behavioral care integration model creates better access to health service

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues its behavioral health and primary health care integration as a progressive approach to reaching the best outcomes in caring for people with multiple healthcare needs. Improving the physical health status of people with mental illnesses and addictions...
Healthaithority.com

ixlayer and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Health Cloud Solutions to the US Public Sector

Ixlayer’s Health Cloud Helps Enterprises Within the Public Sector Reduce Costs and Increase Operational Agility to Meet Health IT Needs. ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ixlayer’s Master Government Aggregator, making ixlayer’s Health Cloud platform available to Public Sector agencies and enterprises through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and the company’s reseller partners.
Healthaithority.com

Holon Solutions And Qure4u Partner To Drive Patient Engagement And Power Better Care With Better Data

More Connected Data Ecosystem For Providers And Patients Demonstrates Modern Healthcare Knowledge Supply Chain In Action, Strengthens Ability To Deliver Comprehensive Care To Anyone, Anywhere. Holon Solutions, healthcare’s leading precision information delivery company, and Qure4u, the industry leader in patient engagement and virtual care, announced a collaboration to address the...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Emtiro Health Partners With Innovaccer To Build A Population Health Analytics Platform For North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtiro Health, LLC, a North Carolina-based population health company, announced its partnership with leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. to prepare for the North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care launch and deliver the best care to the Medicaid population. Together, they have developed a platform to support North Carolina's transition to Managed Care, specifically Advanced Medical Homes (AMH) and providers that participate in value-based payment arrangements for Medicaid populations. Powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, Emtiro's Population Health Analytics Platform will meet the AMH Tier 3 requirements for providers across North Carolina.
AdvocacyTimes Union

Shared Harvest Fund Continues to Advocate for Self-Care and Better Mental & Financial Health in the Black Community

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Last Saturday, Black-owned and women-led healthtech and student debt-relief nonprofit Shared Harvest, participated in Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration. The Freedom Day Celebration was centered in healing, self-care, and improved mental health within the Black community. The celebration marked the resiliency of the Black spirit, while also acknowledging the mental and emotional damage done by hundreds of years of systemic oppression.
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Vendor Launches Ambulatory Health IT Tool for Care Coordination

As hospitals increasingly rely on ambulatory providers to support whole patient care, ensuring access to patient records across the care continuum is key to improving care quality. Through an electronic referral process, CarePort Ambulatory allows physician groups and other ambulatory providers to connect patients to home-health services and community-based organizations...
Toledo, OHDOT med

ProMedica announces partnership with Intuitive Health

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 29, 2021 – ProMedica has partnered with Dallas-based Intuitive Health to bring the first hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic to support the growing needs of residents and businesses in northwest Ohio. Since 2008, Intuitive Health has partnered with established health systems nationwide to build, operate,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Rectangle Health And DoctorLogic Bring Digital Payment Solutions To More Healthcare Providers

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options. Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Roundtable on Health Care Innovation

While health care innovation accelerated over the last decade, the COVID-19 crisis presented unique opportunities for the U.S. health system to do it in real time. Telehealth, which providers adopted at an unprecedented rate, is just one example. Three health care leaders shared their insights with Crain’s Content Studio on the innovations that will change health care and medicine, helping physicians support patients and families everywhere.
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice partner to enhance patient care

Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice have formed a partnership to support the continued growth and accessibility of high-quality medical care in the region. On June 25, Front Royal Family Practice moved to the new Warren Memorial Hospital campus off Leach Run Parkway and re-opened at its new location this morning. The practice name has changed slightly to reflect its alignment with a team of Valley Health specialty care providers: Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic Valley Health.
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries opens dental clinic in Magnolia, continues transition to federally qualified health care center

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries expanded its services in Magnolia with the opening of a dental clinic May 3, the nonprofit health care organization announced in a June 30 release. Further, TOMAGWA is continuing to seek approval as a federally qualified health care center, which allows the organization to be more financially sustainable, accept Medicare and Medicaid payments, and broaden its services for residents, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Building Better Health with Orthopedics: Logansport Memorial promotes team of surgeons and comprehensive approach to orthopedics care, right here at home

Last Updated on June 17, 2021 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. At Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH), we have been hard at work to continue bringing our “Building Better Health” tagline to life. Our physicians, providers, and staff throughout the various clinics, offices, and departments, both on-campus and at our off-site locations in the surrounding counties of Miami, Fulton, and Carroll, are committed to partnering with the patients and families we serve to achieve optimal health. LMH has been fortunate to experience significant growth over the past few years, specifically with new providers and specialties that have joined our network. That growth has built a larger team, extending the dynamic and supportive care that we can offer across the north-central Indiana region, while still keeping our patients conveniently and comfortably close to home.