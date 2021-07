Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt ejected San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer with flair during Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. In nearly every game, an MLB player has questions about the calls the home plate umpire is making. For San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, he saw firsthand what happens if you disagree with and/or get under the skin of umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.