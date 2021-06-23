Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

FDA chief ties e-cigarette maker to youth vaping epidemic

By Rebecca Torrence Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the US Food and Drug Administration suggested at a congressional hearing that e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. has played a significant role in creating a youth vaping epidemic. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock was asked at a Wednesday hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and...

www.bostonglobe.com
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

E-cigarettes more effective than nicotine replacements: study

Conan O’Brien smokes weed with Seth Rogen on live TV ahead of finale. Kathryn Garcia would be first cigarette-smoking mayor since ’65. NYC mayoral debate: Eric Adams only Democrat with quality of life concerns about legalized pot. Number of smokers soars to 1.1 billion worldwide, study says. As health experts...
Economythecentersquare.com

North Carolina reaches $40M settlement with e-cigarette maker

(The Center Square) – E-cigarette maker JUUL must pay $40 million for the next six years and make changes to its business practices under a settlement agreement with North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein has announced. The agreement stems from North Carolina’s lawsuit against the company for its role in...
PoliticsArs Technica

Juul to pay NC $40M and stop targeting kids after igniting vaping “epidemic“

Electronic cigarette maker Juul and the state of North Carolina have reached a settlement over the state’s claims that Juul aggressively targeted its “highly-addictive” products to youth, igniting a vaping epidemic. Further Reading. While still denying any wrongdoing, Juul has agreed to pay North Carolina a total of $40 million...
IndustryIdaho Mountain Express

The FDA should be sure about drugs it approves

The specter of Alzheimer’s disease and its harsh reality make the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first new drug to treat it since 2003 seem like a ray of hope. It may prove to be little more than a windfall for its maker, a financial blow to Medicare and a black eye for the FDA.
Healthraps.org

FDA studies: No post-ingestion NDMA from ranitidine

An editorial that accompanied two recent studies examining the potential for nitrosamine formation from the antacid ranitidine welcomed reassuring news provided by the US Food and Drug Administration- (FDA-) led investigations. The two FDA-led studies taken together “should serve to alleviate much of the previous concern about [N-nitrosodimethylamine] production of...
LawChronicle

JUUL to pay $40 million settlement to North Carolina for youth vaping case

JUUL will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the state of North Carolina that claimed that the company’s products were causing young people to become addicted to nicotine. The settlement, which was announced Monday morning, makes North Carolina the first state in the country to successfully hold JUUL accountable for the issue of youth addiction.
Economywfxb.com

E-Cigarette Company JUUL Settles Lawsuit With North Carolina

Yesterday it was announced that e-cigarette company JUUL labs will pay $40 million and make changes to it’s business practices to settle it’s first state lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein that claimed JUUL marketed it’s products to children and misled the public about risks associated with their products. The order will restrict JUUL sales and advertising in North Carolina and provide funds to help those addicted to e-cigarettes. According to Stein “under this consent order, JUUL cannot sell mint, mango, crème brulee, or any other flavor,” without authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Lawktbb.com

Juul reaches $40M settlement in NC for alleged role in ‘teen vaping epidemic’

(NEW YORK) -- North Carolina's attorney general announced Monday that a $40 million settlement had been reached with e-cigarette maker Juul over its alleged role in fueling the "vaping epidemic" among young people. "For years, Juul targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette," Josh Stein, North Carolina's...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

North Carolina Settlement Shows Why FDA Must Reject Juul's Application To Continue Selling Menthol-Flavored And High-Nicotine E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The settlement of North Carolina's lawsuit against Juul announced today underscores Juul's culpability in causing the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use and addiction in the United States and the responsibility of the FDA to deny Juul's application to continue selling products that put our kids at risk. This settlement highlights the role that Juul's flavored products, including menthol-flavored products, and its high-nicotine products played in creating and now sustaining the youth e-cigarette epidemic.
Congress & Courtskzimksim.com

MO Congresswoman wants FDA to ban JUUL e-cigarette products

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says the Food and Drug Administration should ban e-cigarette products by JUUL. Bush says e-cigarettes have hooked a generation of young people on nicotine. The CDC reports that e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth since 2014. In Missouri, vaping products...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Addictive e-cigarette giant agrees to pay $40M to North Carolina

Juul settled with North Carolina following a legal battle over the company’s marketing tactics. Officials accused the e-cigarette company of targeting teens and adolescents in its ads and partnerships. Settlement funds will go to programs that help people quit e-cigarettes and nicotine-based products. The state of North Carolina has reached...
FDATimes Union

FDA Intends to Ban Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars [Video]

(BPT) - Menthol cigarettes, along with all flavored cigars, are a real concern when it comes to combating the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. So much so that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committing to issuing new regulations to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products. These actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that the FDA believes will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. For more information, visit fda.gov/tobacco. To make a plan to quit smoking, visit smokefree.gov.
Lawmarketresearchtelecast.com

Youth marketing allegation: Vaping provider Juul pays $ 40 million

E-cigarette maker Juul is paying $ 40 million to the state of North Carolina and is committed to a number of restrictions on marketing and sales. Juul thus escapes a lawsuit in the US state on the charge of targeting e-cigarettes to young people. That emerges from the court settlement...
WHEC TV-10

FDA adds myocarditis and pericarditis warning to Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines

(NBCNC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added a warning to the fact sheets for the two mRNA coronavirus vaccines about a rare risk for heart inflammation. The FDA says it added the update Friday following "an extensive review" of information by an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

E-cigarette maker settles NC suit; will pay $40M, stop marketing to teens

Durham, N.C. — E-cigarette maker Juul agreed Monday to pay North Carolina $40 million and adjust its sales and marketing strategies to settle a lawsuit filed by the state. "Juul sparked and spread a disease – the disease of nicotine addiction," Attorney General Josh Stein said in announcing the settlement. "They did it to teenagers across north Carolina and this country simply to make money. Their greed is not only reprehensible, it is also unlawful."
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Tampa, FLEurekAlert

An educational intervention can help vapers use their e-cigarettes to quit smoking

TAMPA, Fla. -- E-cigarettes spark many concerns, especially when it comes to youth vaping. However, emerging evidence suggests that e-cigarettes can be a helpful tool in smoking cessation. Researchers in Moffitt Cancer Center's Tobacco Research and Intervention Program wanted to build upon this evidence by testing whether they could help dual users, people who use both combustible cigarettes and e-cigarettes, quit smoking. In a new article published in The Lancet Public Health, they report results from a first-of-its kind nationwide study evaluating a targeted intervention aimed at transforming dual users' e-cigarettes from a product that might maintain smoking into a tool that can be used to aid smoking cessation.