AUDIO: PaperStacks – “Blue Lights”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaperstacks has a new track out, and he’s got the energy turned up for the summer on “Blue Lights.” With a pitch-bent beat, Stacks has all the swagger on this song, talking about living the life, spending money and getting all the women. There’s non-stop flexing here, but sometimes you don’t need to have the most substantial words in order to create a track that is memorable. Ignorance can be bliss, and this is one of those instances, with Paperstacks taking an aggressive tone on the microphone while telling you he’s the man. Check out “Blue Lights” below:

#Blue Lights
