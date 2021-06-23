Cancel
AUDIO: Chan – “Keep It Going”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Chan has a new track out, and the party is in full swing on “Keep It Going.” Built around a vocal sample, the track wastes no time jumping into a bass drop, before ultimately going into its core riff. Another breakdown sees a more spatial play on the synths, and then another big build. It’s the kind of track that feels ready to rock the biggest of summer festival crowds, and it’s full of non-stop motion. Have yourself a three-and-a-half minute rave with “Keep It Going” below:

