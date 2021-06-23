Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Looking Back: John S. Mooney building

By Don Seabrook World photo editor
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 12 days ago

The old photograph was taken soon after the Mooney building was built in at 19 N. Wenatchee Ave. between Palouse and First Streets in 1906. It was built by John S. Mooney and housed the Wenatchee Furniture Co until the late 1930s. A physician, D. W. King, and the Western Conservatory of Music also had offices on the upper floor where various social clubs would meet including the Eagles. Other businesses to use the building included the McCracker's Men's Store, Men's Toggery, Bing's Gift Shop, Bob Godfrey's Record Shop, Crosswalk Books and Gifts, Kuntz Music, and the Christian Reading Room. Of note is the wooden sidewalk and dirt street.

Much of the Mooney building remains the same although the windows have been covered with plywood when the current photograph was made on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Tenants are Exclusivas Lupita clothing store and Designer Floors.

Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.

Community Policy
Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
138
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palouse, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Eagles#Mccracker#Men S Store#Men S Toggery#Record Shop#Crosswalk Books And Gifts#Kuntz Music#Christian#Exclusivas Lupita#Designer Floors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...