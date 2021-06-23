Looking Back: John S. Mooney building

The old photograph was taken soon after the Mooney building was built in at 19 N. Wenatchee Ave. between Palouse and First Streets in 1906. It was built by John S. Mooney and housed the Wenatchee Furniture Co until the late 1930s. A physician, D. W. King, and the Western Conservatory of Music also had offices on the upper floor where various social clubs would meet including the Eagles. Other businesses to use the building included the McCracker's Men's Store, Men's Toggery, Bing's Gift Shop, Bob Godfrey's Record Shop, Crosswalk Books and Gifts, Kuntz Music, and the Christian Reading Room. Of note is the wooden sidewalk and dirt street.

Much of the Mooney building remains the same although the windows have been covered with plywood when the current photograph was made on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Tenants are Exclusivas Lupita clothing store and Designer Floors.

Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.