Essex County, NY

Primary results: Wright handily defeats Giordano; Depo loses in Jay

By Tim Rowland The Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN | Two Essex County supervisors lost primary races by wide margins Tuesday, and a third won by just three votes, according to unofficial results. Of the four on the ballot, only Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson had an easy time of it, defeating fellow Democrat Cori-Anne Favro 156-85. The two incumbent Keene board members, Teresa Cheetham-Palen and Bob Biesemeyer also won handily. Kimberly Ellen Smith defeated Anna Whitney for Keene town clerk on the Republican line.

