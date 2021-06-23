Cancel
Music

Anna’s Rock News Blah

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Cirque Du Soleil’s Beatles-themed show will soon be returning to the Las Vegas strip. The Beatles LOVE will resume in August at The Mirage, after going dark for more than a year – during which Cirque Du Soleil laid off 95% of its workforce and filed for bankruptcy. Cirque announced the return of The Beatles LOVE and several other shows with a tweet declaring “Intermission Is OVER.” Tickets for the shows go on sale Thursday, June 24th. Have you ever seen a Vegas show? What did you see?

Posted by
Q 105.7

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
Posted by
94.5 KATS

Dave Grohl Reveals Disco Drumming Influence on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Album

There's a lot of love right now for the Foo Fighters upcoming Hail Satin Record Store Day vinyl covers release paying tribute to the brothers Gibb with the band taking on the humorous nod The Dee Gees as an ode to the Bee Gees. But this disco love isn't something new for Dave Grohl, who recently revealed in a chat with Pharrell Williams that his drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind album was heavily inspired by drummers from the disco and early '80s funk era.
Posted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Green Day, Pearl Jam among new Funko POP figures

New POP! Rocks collection features a variety of musicians. Green Day, Pearl Jam, TLC and Korn’s Jonathan Davis are among the new Funko POP! Rocks figures coming in 2021. Each figure was announced during its Popapalooza 2021. Green Day will see Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt as...
Posted by
101.9 The Rock

The Day Tom Petty, Alice Cooper and the Allman Brothers Band Issued Key LPs

Three rock powerhouses released albums on July 2, 1991, which reflected the different yet important states of their respective careers. For Tom Petty, Into the Great Wide Open represented the merger of two worlds. He was coming off his biggest career success in 1989’s Full Moon Fever. The solo LP, created alongside producer Jeff Lynne, was recorded without Petty’s longtime backing band the Heartbreakers (save for Mike Campbell and the occasional guest appearance). Thanks to radio-friendly hits like “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down,” Full Moon Fever sold more than 5 million copies.
Musicklbjfm.com

Members of Scorpions, Queensryche and Sebastian Bach to be featured at ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche. In addition, the Rockstar ‘mentors’ for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.
Musicowensbororadio.com

Pearl Jam & Korn’s Jonathan Davis Are Getting Their Own Vinyl Figures

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis and Pearl Jam are getting their own vinyl figures. The collectible vinyl series, sold by Funko, includes all members of Pearl Jam. The company recently released figurines of Ozzy Osbourne and Ghost. Others include John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, and Green Day. The 4inch high figurines sell...
Musicwsau.com

It’s called “Classic” Rock For A Reason

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. As I was re-listening to the LP “Who’s Next” released in 1971 I looked up the definition of the word “classic”. Let’s face it…sometimes we have heard the “classic” rock songs so many times that we can forget how good they are…until they start blasting out and you find some yourself windmilling your guitar or pounding out Keith Moon or John Bonham fills on your steering wheel until you’re afraid you might deploy the airbag.
Posted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Nikki Sixx Hails His British Rock Heroes

Nikki Sixx looked back at how British musicians have influenced his career, naming Queen, Marc Bolan, Elton John and David Bowie. In a recent interview with Classic Rock – where he also noted his appreciation for Black Sabbath, Wings and fellow Americans Black Oak Arkansas – the Motley Crue bassist reflected on an era where artists were more dangerous. “When did everybody get so fucking safe?” Sixx said.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Rob Halford, Lzzy Hale and More Set for Virtual Ronnie James Dio Birthday Show

The late Ronnie James Dio’s birthday is on July 10, and in honor, a star-studded virtual event is taking place to benefit charity. The upcoming Ronnie James Dio virtual birthday celebration keeps adding more big name to its lineup, and the latest include Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Sammy Hagar and Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff McKagan.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Ronnie James Dio Autobiography is Being Published at Last

The long-awaited autobiography from heavy metal music icon Ronnie James Dio, long in the works, is finally being published. Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography arrives on July 27, 2021, by Permuted Press in the U.S. and Canada and Constable in the U.K. The book was co-written with British music journalist Mick Wall and Dio’s widow and long-time manager Wendy Dio.
Posted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
Posted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Says Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian ‘Looks Like’ Minnie Mouse in Cute Shout-Out

Disney love! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, said she “looks like” Minnie Mouse in a cute shout-out post on Friday, July 2. “Looks like you @kourtneykardash,” the 45-year-old wrote underneath an Instagram Story photo of a sign featuring a white portrait of Mickey Mouse’s beloved wife. The 42-year-old shared the adorable post to her own Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.