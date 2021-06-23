Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Cirque Du Soleil’s Beatles-themed show will soon be returning to the Las Vegas strip. The Beatles LOVE will resume in August at The Mirage, after going dark for more than a year – during which Cirque Du Soleil laid off 95% of its workforce and filed for bankruptcy. Cirque announced the return of The Beatles LOVE and several other shows with a tweet declaring “Intermission Is OVER.” Tickets for the shows go on sale Thursday, June 24th. Have you ever seen a Vegas show? What did you see?