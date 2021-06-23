Carl’s Quiz 6-23

Supremes 9 - NCAAholes 0. How happy are we? What do you feel will be the impact on GT Sports? - DressHerInWhiteAndGold. Ben: The NCAA managed to do something truly incredible. They united the Supreme Court. Never thought I would see the day. Logan - It’s about time isn’t it?...
Welcome back to another edition of the Sun-Times Chicago Baseball Quiz. I am your quizmaster, Bill Chuck. Other than stats, there will be no Statcast figures, so you must guess how long each homer went all on your own. Are you ready for the Chicago Nine?. Get set to flip...
The Best of the Best of Sound Off for Wednesday June 23. Jayson Stark Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 6-23-21 Josh Shapiro Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 6-22-2021. Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!