O. Deletron’s Lost Limb

First of all, it should be stated that as far as I’m concerned, it is just strange to be contemplating things, people, events that were both of consequence and inconsequential in my life fifty years ago. It is not the things that were weird- it is the fact that the time frame for their experiential relevance was so long ago. I take that back- some of the things were weird. But in the end, it is the passage of time that wins out in the “strangest of things” category. One should be used to this slippage phenomenon by now, what with news stories coming and going and then being reminded three, five, ten years on that it was indeed that long ago and counting that they had happened. I recall now my parents talking about how time was seemingly speeding up for them toward the end of things. At the same time, I can still remember that stark, IBM clock over the grade school classroom door that took what seemed to be forever to tick off those last five minutes of that tedious history class at the end of those interminable school days. In truth, for the most part, I just really did not like school. In looking back, I now see that most of the classes I took, or was made to take for graduation requirements, were just things that I had to get through somehow. It is, in part, why I still hear the words of Pink Floyd and shudder just a little bit- “and then one day you found, ten years had got behind you-