Three former and current Tigers will move on to the next round of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials after competing Friday in Eugene, Oregon. Karissa Schweizer finished the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 32.63 seconds. Schweizer will advance to the final round of the 5K trials June 21. On June 26, Schweizer will also try to qualify for the 10,000-meter run.