RET Physical Therapy Group Announces Partnership with Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation Center Inc.
Quality of care will make Northwest Physical Therapy a perfect addition to the RET Physical Therapy Group family. RET Physical Therapy Group (RET), a part of the Confluent Health family, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation Center Inc., P.S. (NWPT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice located through Northwest Washington State.www.stamfordadvocate.com