Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: Disney+’s Series Reboot Stars Josh Peck & A New Unruly Dog

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Turner & Hooch” is an 80s classic, though 1989 to be specific. Starring Tom Hanks and an ugly dog, a Dogue De Bordeaux to be exact, the movie was a buddy comedy about a detective who must adopt a rambunctious dog to help him find a killer. It’s typical ’80s: introduce a “high concept” into tried and true genre to see what kind of results one can get. In the case of “Turner & Hooch,” something silly, but kinda adorable regardless (remember the dog cop buddy wars? The similarly plotted “K-9” with James Belushi was released three months earlier but isn’t as fondly remembered).

theplaylist.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndsy Fonseca
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Matt Nix
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Laura Turner
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jeremy Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Series Premiere#Turner Hooch#U S Marshal#Us Marshal#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pets
Related
MoviesPopculture

Star-Studded Will Smith Movie Cracked Netflix's Top-10

Sometimes Netflix has some extremely random films and television shows show up in its Top 10, and a little-seen Will Smith drama is currently occupying the number 6 spot. Collateral Beauty was released in 2016, and features a star-studded cast including Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Michael Peña, and Naomi Harris. It told the story of a man named Howard (Smith) who undergoes a major tragedy and meets the physical manifestations of Love, Death, and Time, with a twist.
TV & VideosComicBook

Beauty and the Beast Star Josh Gad Says Prequel Series Is "Most Ambitious" Project He's Done

Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast was a massive hit, and now they are returning to the magical world with a new prequel series on Disney+. The new series focuses on Gaston and LeFou, with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles, and will reveal how the two became best friends, what led up to the enchantress casting her spell on the Prince, and how a new character named Tilly fits into the equation. In a new interview with Collider, Gad was asked about the project, and he called it one o the most ambitious projects he's ever worked on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

John Stamos credits Grandfathered co-star Josh Peck for keeping him alive and sober

“I think I was meant to meet Josh Peck,” Stamos tells Collider of Peck, his co-star on the short-lived 2015-2016 Fox sitcom Grandfathered. “Josh Peck was a big inspiration in my recovery...Right around that time, I was going down the wrong path and I had to straighten out. And then, I’m on this show with this guy who was then in recovery for many, many years, playing my son. That part was meant to be. I wouldn’t be alive, if I hadn’t straightened up, and he was certainly part of it. So, that’s what I think about with that show.” Stamos also opened up about his disappointment that Grandfathered was canceled after one season, saying "I think very simply that it was on the wrong network." Stamos revealed he wrote an angry email to then-Fox president Dana Walden, his friend, but never sent it. Now he works for Walden as the star of Disney+'s Big Shot.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Adventure Series New Trailer Released (VIDEO)

Tony Hale will be taking on dual roles in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which premieres on Friday, June 25, with two episodes. The mystery adventure series is based on the young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart and will feature eight episodes. The story revolves around four gifted orphans who, after winning a scholarship competition, are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Amy Schumer's New Series, Jellystone! Trailer and More

Amy Schumer is picking up several new skill sets: The comedienne will star in the unscripted series Amy Learns To…, which has received an eight-episode order at HBO Max. In each half-hour episode, Schumer steps out of her comfort zone to learn “a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard,” per the official synopsis. “Whether she’s learning to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick, or (sort of) repair a roof, she’ll meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything.”
MoviesTV Fanatic

Turner & Hooch Kills Off Tom Hanks' Character in First Trailer

Are you ready for a very different Turner & Hooch?. Disney+ on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming original series, Turner & Hooch, based on the 1989 movie of the same name. Hanks starred in the latter as a detective who took on Hooch, and well, hilarious moments...
Animalsheyuguys.com

It’s a dog’s life – New trailer lands for Disney+ series ‘Turner and Hooch’

Disney+ has revealed the official trailer and key art for ‘Turner & Hooch,’ the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. The series stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

History Repeats Itself in Disney’s Turner & Hooch Series

Yesterday, Disney released a trailer for their new show, Turner & Hooch. The sequel series will follow Scott Turner’s son, Scott. This is what I wanted for Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, a continuation of the story with their family. I’m glad Disney took that approach. The Turner & Hooch Series.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Variety

San Diego Comic-Con ‘At Home’ 2021 TV Schedule

While San Diego Comic-Con announced that they will return in-person with a “special gathering” on Thanksgiving weekend, the main summer convention will take place online for the second year in a row due to health and safety precautions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, studios are still planning on creating an enjoyable virtual experience for fans while teasing what’s to come in future seasons of their hit television series. For your convenience, Variety has compiled a master list of all the details pertaining the pop culture convention set for July 23-25. Attendees will be able to watch all of the panels for free.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Is Sure To Give You Chills

Remakes and reboots have pretty much taken over Hollywood, almost to the point that can feel like there’s no such thing as an original idea anymore. However, there are a few projects that fall in the “let’s do it again” category that have many people on the edge of their seats in anticipation. Director Nia DaCosta’s upcoming “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 classic horror film, Candyman, is definitely on that list.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Trailer: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, And Martin Short Star In Hulu’s Mystery Comedy Series

Steve Martin and Martin Short? Hey, those are two of the Three Amigos! They’ve been doing this comedy thing for longer than their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez has been alive. But it’s her inclusion in Hulu’s mystery series that makes it intriguing because none of us knows how she’ll do opposite two comedy legends.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Willem Dafoe Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Veteran actor Willem Dafoe is finally going to get his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the honor hasn't come a moment too soon. For decades, Dafoe has served as one of the most talented and hard-working actors in Hollywood, always impressing viewers with his performances regardless of the role. It might be a shock to some fans to know that The Lighthouse star hadn't yet been recognized on the world-famous walkway, but the good news is that the moment has finally come.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

New to Disney Plus in July 2021

From the final episode of Loki, more The Bad Batch, and the debut of Monsters at Work, Disney Plus has a lot in store for July. Disney has been pretty consistent with their shows for quite a while now. The month of July will be no different. New shows starting this month are Monsters at Work, based on the Monsters, Inc. movies. Turner and Hooch, with Josh Peck as Scott Turner Jr., son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film. Also, Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Park Life animated series will be starting this month.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead’s Ryan Hurst new role in Disney+ series

Ryan Hurst is probably best known for his role in Sons of Anarchy, where he played fan-favorite Opie. Fans of The Walking Dead know him as the terrifying Beta who was second in command of the Whisperers. Next, Hurst will play a character named Milligan in the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society.
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.