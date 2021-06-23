‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: Disney+’s Series Reboot Stars Josh Peck & A New Unruly Dog

“I think I was meant to meet Josh Peck,” Stamos tells Collider of Peck, his co-star on the short-lived 2015-2016 Fox sitcom Grandfathered. “Josh Peck was a big inspiration in my recovery...Right around that time, I was going down the wrong path and I had to straighten out. And then, I’m on this show with this guy who was then in recovery for many, many years, playing my son. That part was meant to be. I wouldn’t be alive, if I hadn’t straightened up, and he was certainly part of it. So, that’s what I think about with that show.” Stamos also opened up about his disappointment that Grandfathered was canceled after one season, saying "I think very simply that it was on the wrong network." Stamos revealed he wrote an angry email to then-Fox president Dana Walden, his friend, but never sent it. Now he works for Walden as the star of Disney+'s Big Shot.