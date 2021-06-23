‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: Disney+’s Series Reboot Stars Josh Peck & A New Unruly Dog
“Turner & Hooch” is an 80s classic, though 1989 to be specific. Starring Tom Hanks and an ugly dog, a Dogue De Bordeaux to be exact, the movie was a buddy comedy about a detective who must adopt a rambunctious dog to help him find a killer. It’s typical ’80s: introduce a “high concept” into tried and true genre to see what kind of results one can get. In the case of “Turner & Hooch,” something silly, but kinda adorable regardless (remember the dog cop buddy wars? The similarly plotted “K-9” with James Belushi was released three months earlier but isn’t as fondly remembered).theplaylist.net