Video Games

LEC caster Caedrel cracks top 100 Challenger players on League EUW server

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEC shoutcaster Marc “Caedrel” Lamont has broken into the top 100 Challenger solo queue players on the European League of Legends servers. Although Caedrel has flourished into one of the LEC’s most prominent pieces of on-air talent this season, the former League pro has extensive experience playing the game at an incredibly high level. Caedrel isn’t even one year removed from his last game played on the LEC stage, so seeing him keep his skills sharp shouldn’t be relatively surprising.

