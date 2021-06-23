Cancel
TV Series

Kamal Bolden & Noah Bean Join Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Bolden and Noah Bean are set as male leads opposite Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé in NBC’s untitled bank-heist drama pilot from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn; Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company; and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group. Written by Wootton and directed by...

deadline.com
