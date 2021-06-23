Kamal Bolden & Noah Bean Join Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

The Chicago Fire alum will star in the potential midseason series that "follows a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet, will do everything they can to stay alive. Ilonzeh will star as Tessa Carrillo, a physically tough Army medical vet who at 18 put her career dreams on hold after her parents died to take care of her younger sister, Grace. Although the siblings are now on different paths, with Grace marrying a political scion, Tessa is attending her wedding in the hopes she can relax and reconnect with her sister." Getaway is from The Blacklist exec producers John Davis and John Fox and writers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland.