Kamal Bolden & Noah Bean Join Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

The casting news continues rolling in on the upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular 1984-1992 NBC sitcom Night Court with original series star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch. This time around, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the half-hour pilot has found its court bailiff. Lacretta (Gotham) is joining the cast as series regular Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, who takes her job very seriously. Big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. Lacretta joins Larroquette, Rauch, and Ana Villafañe (Younger) for the pilot. In the original series, the role of the court bailiff was portrayed by Richard Moll, Selma Diamond, Florence Halop, and Marsha Warfield.