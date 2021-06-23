Instagram Testing 'Suggested Posts' as a Priority

Google announced two security updates for YouTube and Google Drive that will essentially break old links that were publicly shared with others. The changes might not be immediately noticeable, and they might impact users disproportionately, so it’s not something that most Google users need to worry about. But those people who happen to have access to lots of unlisted videos on YouTube, and plenty of files that were shared with them via Drive, should know that some of those links might stop working. Google gave users a month of notice, during which time you’ll be able to ensure that you...