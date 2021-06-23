Cancel
Instagram Testing 'Suggested Posts' as a Priority

lifewire.com
Cover picture for the articleInstagram is testing a change in its algorithm again, this time putting priority on "Suggested Posts" over your friends’ posts. According to TechCrunch, Instagram will begin a test that recommends posts from accounts you don’t follow within your regular feed over those from people you already follow, but have a relatively small number of users. If you don't want to see this feature, the social network will let users remove the feature from their feeds for 30 days.

InternetPosted by
BGR.com

Google’s big security update for YouTube and Drive sharing will cause some problems

Google announced two security updates for YouTube and Google Drive that will essentially break old links that were publicly shared with others. The changes might not be immediately noticeable, and they might impact users disproportionately, so it’s not something that most Google users need to worry about. But those people who happen to have access to lots of unlisted videos on YouTube, and plenty of files that were shared with them via Drive, should know that some of those links might stop working. Google gave users a month of notice, during which time you’ll be able to ensure that you...
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

Viral TikTok Video Shows iPhone Users How to Schedule Text Messages

TikTok is teaching people how to schedule text messages in advance, and some users are calling the hack "life-changing." The social media platform is famous for passing on viral hacks, and one posted this week from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan) gives a simple walkthrough of how to use the iPhone's Shortcuts app to schedule messages in advance.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Facebook reportedly developing a smartwatch with creepy features

Facebook has been claiming for years that it cares about privacy, but its yet to prove it actually wants to improve the privacy of its customers. Its most recent actions indicate that Facebook wants to redefine privacy to meet its needs rather than offer the same strong privacy protections that Apple is developing. Its fierce protest against Apple’s best privacy features developed for iPhone so far is the best proof of that. Facebook accused Apple of hurting small companies and the open web by enforcing stronger privacy rules. The reality is that Apple’s new anti-tracking features would hurt Facebook’s revenue...
InternetPosted by
BGR.com

WhatsApp is about to get a new feature that every user wants

WhatsApp has had a terrible year so far, dominated by news detailing the new privacy policy update that forced users to agree to share more data with Facebook. That was the original plan for the terms of service change, but Facebook had to postpone the update by several months to deal with the massive backlash. Resistance from lawmakers then forced Facebook not to take any action against the people who did not agree to the terms of service. Initially, Facebook had planned to cripple the experience to the point where WhatsApp would be unusable. All the while, Facebook insisted that...
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

Instagram finally explains how its algorithm works

In a surprise move, the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared in a blog post how the Instagram algorithm works. In the post, he wants to answer questions like: “How does Instagram decide what shows up for me first?”; “Why do some of my posts get more views than others?”; and “How does Instagram decide what to show me in Explore?”
CharitiesAdWeek

Instagram: How to Add a Fundraiser to Your Post

Instagram allows users to create fundraisers raise money for nonprofits, with 100% of the money raised going directly to those organizations. Our guide will show you how to create a fundraiser on Instagram. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
Behind Viral Videosmobilesyrup.com

YouTube is close to rolling out ‘picture-in-picture’ video support on iOS

YouTube subscribers on iOS will finally be able to watch content in a picture-in-picture window. Picture-in-picture video has been available on iOS and iPadOS since the launch of iOS 14 last year. However, developers need to enable it, so it still doesn’t work on all video apps. Apple TV, Podcasts, Safari, FaceTime, iTunes, Disney+, Twitch and Netflix are some examples of apps where you might have seen the feature already.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

New navigation tab shows up for more Google Photos users

Google has been pushing a lot more functionality into Photos as of late, even after it sunset its most popular feature by far. Check your app today: if the odds are in your favor, you might see a new entry on the bottom navigation bar. Don't get too excited though, it's just a direct link to some of the app's less obvious social features.
Beauty & Fashionatlanticcitynews.net

7 Tips to get More Likes on your Instagram Posts

Any business in contemporary times requires the boost and support of online media and nothing helps better than Instagram. The moment you shift and/or showcase your business online, you are paving a way to success. To earn success through Instagram, getting a greater number of likes on your post is...
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

Keep Your TikTok FYP Page Custom AF With This Hack

It’s happened to everyone — you’re scrolling TikTok’s “For You Page,” and you find a video you don’t like, but you’re not sure how to keep the app from showing you content you’re not interested in. Luckily, there are a few ways to block TikTok videos from your For You Page. Here’s everything you’ll want to know about blocking specific videos and keeping your feed customized.
Behind Viral Videosmaketecheasier.com

How to Disable YouTube’s “Video Paused. Continue Watching?” Prompt

Videos are meant to be watched without interruption, and that’s especially true on YouTube. Now imagine that you are enjoying that video only to be interrupted by a message from YouTube: “Video paused. Continue watching?” As many users like to allow YouTube to play in the background, this message is particularly irritating. The good news is that the next time this message appears, you can get rid of it once and for all.
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Instagram Reels to start showing ads in between videos

We get to use a lot of social media platforms for free but as we’ve all eventually realized, nothing is totally free. These companies need to of course have a source of revenue and the main one that they have is advertising. Facebook has come under scrutiny for ways that they make their users their “product” and use our data to help advertisers reach us in different places online. One of the latest products of Instagram, Instagram Reels will not be escaping ads as well as they will start showing ads already in between watching those Tiktok-like videos.
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Instagram May Soon Allow Users to Post From Their Computer

Instagram is testing out a new feature that will allow users to post photos from their computers, a long-requested feature currently missing from the social media site’s web browser version. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, first spotted the feature on Thursday and posted screenshots to Twitter. The screenshots appear...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

You Can Now Create and Publish an Instagram Post on Mac, But Not on the iPad

Instagram is not shy of adding new features to its main app. While it is all great and dandy, we are still waiting for a full-blown Instagram app on the iPad. Nonetheless, Instagram has silently rolled the option for users to create and publish posts directly from their Mac. Moreover, the functionality is still not available on the iPad.
Behind Viral Videoswccftech.com

Finally! YouTube Picture-in-Picture is Coming for All iOS Users in the U.S

YouTube is finally gearing up and officially announcing picture-in-picture support for all iOS devices. The upcoming support will allow everyone to close the YouTube app and continue watching their videos in a smaller pop-up window. Apple rolled out support for picture-in-picture last year and while many third-party apps have integrated the feature into their apps, YouTube was a bit indecisive. However, YouTube for iOS is now officially gaining picture-in-picture support for users in the United States.