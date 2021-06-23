Instagram Testing 'Suggested Posts' as a Priority
Instagram is testing a change in its algorithm again, this time putting priority on "Suggested Posts" over your friends’ posts. According to TechCrunch, Instagram will begin a test that recommends posts from accounts you don’t follow within your regular feed over those from people you already follow, but have a relatively small number of users. If you don't want to see this feature, the social network will let users remove the feature from their feeds for 30 days.www.lifewire.com