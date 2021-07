One of the cruel jokes of midlife is that the hairs on your head seem to shed more quickly, while the ones on your chin seem to multiply at an alarming rate. If your once luxurious mane is losing its luster, you aren’t alone. Many women experience an increase in hair loss as they get older that can be attributed to everything from diet deficiencies to stress to a decrease in estrogen, the hormone that keeps hair in a growth phase. Before you give in and reach for the scissors, make sure that you are eating a nutrient-rich diet, staying well-hydrated, and putting the right products on your hair.