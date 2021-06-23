‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Collective’ & ‘Crip Camp’ Win 2021 Peabody Awards

There are broken families in movies, often; what about families that were meant to be that never had the chance to be formed? And what about the one that maybe deserves a second chance? That’s essentially the premise of “Lorelei,” the upcoming Vertical Entertainment drama starring Pablo Schreiber and Jena Malone. Dubbed a working-class fable, “Lorelei” centers on a biker who’s been in prison for more than ten years (Schreiber). When he finally gets out, he runs across his ex-girlfriend from high school at an A.A. meeting, the one that was meant to be. But he’s a felon, and she’s a maid with three children, and reuniting isn’t as easy as it seems. Either way, it seems like a great starring vehicle for these two underrated actors.