‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Collective’ & ‘Crip Camp’ Win 2021 Peabody Awards

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third day of Peabody Awards results are in and in a wonderful reminder to Emmy voters, today’s big winner was Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You.” The HBO limited series was the only entertainment category winner announced today along with “La Llorona,” an International Film Oscar shortlist film that somehow qualified for a Peabody (I guess…streaming?). It’s in good company, however, as the organization also honors documentaries, this year’s Academy Award nominees “Crip Camp” and “Collective” were among the winners. They join fellow 2021 Oscar nominee “Time” which was announced earlier this week.

