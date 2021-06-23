Fredit BRION upset DWG KIA in 2021 LCK Summer Split

It’s been a rocky year so far for G2 Esports in the LEC. After an unsuccessful Spring Split that saw the League of Legends roster fail to make the finals, the team rallied themselves in the offseason and headed into the summer determined to return to form as one of the best squads in the world. As part of this journey back to the top of the LEC, the team acquired strategic coach Nelson Sng in the offseason, who was previously a coach for LNG Esports in the LPL.