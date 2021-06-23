Cancel
Fredit BRION upset DWG KIA in 2021 LCK Summer Split

By Cristian Lupasco
dotesports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFredit BRION took down DWG KIA 2-1 today during their first clash of the 2021 LCK Summer Split. Going into today’s League of Legends series, the odds were against Fredit BRION, who lost their two matches last week. DWG, on the other hand, recently brought in jungler Malrang and made two role swaps. And during today’s match, the role swap proved inefficient with Canyon (playing mid lane) and ShowMaker (playing ADC) having multiple misplays that led to this upset.

dotesports.com
