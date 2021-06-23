UserTesting’s Inaugural Empathy Experience Index Reveals Success Is Supported by a Customer-First Approach

Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform for the Creator Economy, announced the launch of YouChoose, a real-time decision-making Link in Bio app that lets creators give control of certain decisions (e.g., “What should I eat for dinner?”) to their audiences, who then get to see the result and effects of their choices. The app is foundational and fundamental, and can be used for everything from crafting dynamic, high-stakes content to inviting audience participation in decisions around a community.