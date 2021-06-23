Cancel
UserTesting’s Inaugural Empathy Experience Index Reveals Success Is Supported by a Customer-First Approach

By Business Wire
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today issued its inaugural Empathy Experience Index (EXi) Report. The report outlines best practices among multichannel retail organizations, and why empathy is critical for building customer loyalty and strengthening the bottom line. Strategies are examined as used by the top five multichannel retail brands to drive empathy-driven experiences. They showcase that opportunity exists for retailers to grow, strengthen and nourish customer loyalty, following a period of great impact upon customer loyalty in the retail space.

