North America has recently experienced one of its worst rounds of heatwaves in recorded history. The droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires plaguing the US and Canada have led to increased hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths. Unlike the relatively known dangers of tropical storms or floods, heat is a silent killer. It’s one of the most dangerous weather-related events and researchers have found that heatwaves are not occurring more often and some are lasting longer. Some public health officials and researchers have proposed naming heatwaves like hurricanes in order to raise awareness of how dangerous extreme heat is for so many people—especially older people, those with weaker immune systems, and outdoor workers.