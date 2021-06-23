The 12 Most Ridiculous Moments In The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise
Last year, action megastar Vin Diesel made headlines when he insisted that the release of the hotly anticipated ninth “Fast and Furious” installment – that ever-beloved media franchise that officially cemented Mr. Diesel’s legacy and made him the icon he is today – would not be delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, Mr. Diesel is prone to making hyperbolic statements in the press, particularly about the films he himself features in. I mean, remember when boasted the Dom-Letty romance, an essential component of the “Fast” universe, is “potentially the biggest love story we’ve seen in cinema?”theplaylist.net