LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A new Siena College Research Poll says most voters in New York State don't want Governor Cuomo to run for re-election in 2022. According to the poll, 39 percent of voters say the governor should serve out the rest of his term, but not run for re-election. Still, 35 percent of voters say the want Cuomo to continue to serve and run for re-election. Another 23 percent of voters want the governor to resign immediately.