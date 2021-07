Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.15% of MSCI worth $52,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.