‘Infinity Pool’: Alexander Skarsgård & Director Brandon Cronenberg Team For Neon’s New Sci-Fi Thriller
Brandon Cronenberg, the son of famed Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, is making quite the impact as a director in his own right. His latest sci-fi thriller, “Possessor,” seemed to make a huge impression over at NEON. As NEON has announced today, it is moving forward with Cronenberg’s next feature film, “Infinity Pool” which has Alexander Skarsgård (“The Little Drummer Girl,” “Big Little Lies“) attached in a major part as a character named James in the science-fiction thriller that will begin filming on September 6.theplaylist.net