The PLAY: 1H Minnesota Twins -0.5 (-120) J Berrios (RHP), M Foltynewicz (RHP) Must Start. Pretty big edge for Jose Berrios vs. Mike Foltynewicz. The Minnesota righty has been very solid on the road and has an overall +12 game score average over his Texas counterpart. Twins better offensively vs. righties on the road than the Rangers are at home vs. righties. Current hitting form is close to a wash but a tiny edge for the visitors. Curious note, the Rangers are 0-9 this season after having a day off. This is primarily a starting pitcher play but with the line as high as it is, I'm more inclined to chance giving a half run for the first five innings at a much more palatable price. Twins F5 -0.5 is the choice.