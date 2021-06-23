Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jill Yesko

By Harry Funk
Observer-Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff writer Harry Funk, a professional journalist for three-plus decades, has been on the staff of The Almanac since 2015. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and master of business administration, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

observer-reporter.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Jill Knittel

JK Executive Strategies Founder and CEO Jill Knittel has been selected as a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Person of the Year finalist. The information in the People and Awards section is provided by the submitter. The Rochester Business Journal accepts high-resolution color, digital photos with press releases. Submit digital submissions at rbj.net/people.
Syracuse, NYcnybj.com

JILL CHARSKY

JILL CHARSKY has joined Dannible & McKee, LLP as a marketing coordinator in its marketing department. She will be responsible for the firm’s CRM database, as well as social media, written communications, event planning, and web analytics. Charsky most recently served as the community relations coordinator for Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services. Prior to that, she held various positions at Aspen Dental Management, Inc. Charsky is also a member of the Women’s Fund of Central New York’s Leadership Council. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from SUNY Brockport.
Slippery Rock, PAbizjournals

Jill Porter-Scott

Director, PeopleX: Benefits, Culture, & Inclusion at Aires (American Intl. Relocation Solutions LLC) EDUCATION: Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania (Slippery Rock, PA) As Director of PeopleX, Porter-Scott will apply her skills and experience in leadership, change management, organizational development, culture, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I), and other facets of human resources to help Aires manage growth and scale the organization while preserving company culture. Aires President Jeff Wangler said, “Her experience and knowledge will ensure Aires continues to foster a culture of inclusivity, teamwork, and service."
Charlotte, NCwraltechwire.com

Charlotte group with Harvard ties reopens face-to-face management program

CHARLOTTE – The Harvard Business School Club of Charlotte will deliver a 13-week management development program on consecutive Monday nights this autumn, based in person at Queens University, with the option for participants to join virtually. The program, which the organization calls a “Mini MBA style course for mid-career executives”...
Greene County, PAObserver-Reporter

Expanded Greene County Fair Queen contest to return Aug. 7

The Greene County Fair Queen contest may have a rich history dating back several decades, but this year’s event will feature changes that might make it seem brand new. The contest, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has a new program coordinator, new team of volunteers, new social media outlet and new awards and scholarships.
Stanford, CAPoets and Quants

Meet Andrew Leon Hanna, Stanford Graduate School Of Business

Place of residence: Jacksonville, Florida / Stanford, California. Fun fact about yourself: Jacksonville, my hometown, is on the same exact latitude line as Cairo, the capital of my parents’ native country. Only sort of fun, and only sort of about myself…. Undergraduate and Business School programs: M.B.A., Stanford Graduate School...
JournalismWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty named deputy editorial page editor

Announcement from Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt:. I am delighted to announce that Karen Tumulty has agreed to become deputy editorial page editor. Anyone who has read Karen’s stellar reporting and columns, listened to her incisive commentary, or—above all—had the good fortune to know her as a wise and generous colleague will appreciate why this is such good news for our section. In her new role, Karen will continue to do some writing as she helps oversee the work of our editorial board.
Economywholefoodsmagazine.com

In Memoriam: Jill Daigneault, Sales, Bluebonnet Nutrition

Bluebonnet Nutrition has announced the passing of Jill Daigneault, a valued member of the Bluebonnet sales team since 2018. Pat Hessler, Director of Sales, stated: “When Bob Barrows and I first met Jill during her interview, just over 3 years ago, we were struck by her quiet confidence. She had unusual intensity and direct eye contact during our conversations and you knew she was really listening to you. It did not take long for Jill to make a significant impact on our business.
PoliticsTulsa World

Letter: Media trashes all things conservative

The annual digital news report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism stated that trust in media in the U.S. ranks lowest of the largest 46 industrialized nations. Poynter Institute, a left-leaning journalism nonprofit professional development and school, points to the “extreme political polarization in the U.S.”. Media...
WorldAdWeek

In Profile: Bream, Davis, Varney

ABC World News Tonight Sunday and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis speaks with WWD about new ABC News president Kim Godwin, where she writes her children’s books, who gave her the best debate prep advice, and stories that have had the deepest impact. WWD: So you have a...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Michael Turco, University of Wisconsin

Fun fact about yourself: In Wisconsin, we swim in a lot of lakes. I have swum in all 5 Great Lakes, each with a fun story:. Huron: During an internship in Michigan. Ontario: On a service trip to Toronto. Michigan: The best is jumping in the water while playing volleyball...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Mikaela Medeiros, University of Florida (Warrington)

“Inclusive, dedicated, and service-driven- I strive for positive impact in my work and the world.”. Fun fact about yourself: I was a coxswain on the rowing team in college. Undergraduate School and Degree: Georgetown University, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Where was the last place you worked before enrolling...
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Keenan Heyward, University of Rochester (Simon)

“My goal in life is to create and empower others to create.”. Fun fact about yourself: As a child, I was super interested in space travel and wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up. Undergraduate School and Degree: Indiana University – BS in Supply Chain Management + Technology...
Family RelationshipsObserver-Reporter

Sister obsessed with conspiracy theories

Dear Annie: My sister and I reunited about five years ago after not speaking for at least 10 years. Unfortunately, we did not have a good childhood; as we got older, our own dynamics grew toxic, and I had no choice but to keep her away. I was glad that we started talking again earlier this year, but since we have reconnected, I have noticed some quirks. She believes in a lot of conspiracy theories and practices a religion that has some strange beliefs. She says very hateful things about certain groups of people. Sometimes, we will be enjoying ourselves at the mall or at lunch, and seemingly out of nowhere, she will start espousing some of her crazy or hateful beliefs. She has also done this around my children. Another thing is that she randomly gets incredibly frightened and calls me crying and begging me to buy supplies for her in case it's the end of the world, or to loan her money to leave the country because she believes the government is trying to kill her. She gets all her information from videos she finds online. I have begged her to stop, and I try to be patient, but it's upsetting to me, and I stay stressed for days after one of her episodes. I don't want to lose my sister again, but our relationship is wearing me down. Can you help? -- Sad About Sis.