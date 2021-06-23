Jill Yesko

Director, PeopleX: Benefits, Culture, & Inclusion at Aires (American Intl. Relocation Solutions LLC) EDUCATION: Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania (Slippery Rock, PA) As Director of PeopleX, Porter-Scott will apply her skills and experience in leadership, change management, organizational development, culture, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I), and other facets of human resources to help Aires manage growth and scale the organization while preserving company culture. Aires President Jeff Wangler said, “Her experience and knowledge will ensure Aires continues to foster a culture of inclusivity, teamwork, and service."