The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

Scooter Braun is opening up about his controversial decision to purchase Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine, in 2019. In a new interview with Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul admits he regrets how the purchase went down, which included him acquiring the master rights to Swift's first six studio albums. At the time of acquisition, Braun received major backlash from Swift fans who labeled him as a bully for buying her hard-earned work. Swift claimed that her team attempted to enter into negotiations with Braun for her masters, but that he wanted her to sign an ironclad NDA stating that she would never say another word about him unless it was positive before they could even look at any financial records.