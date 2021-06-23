Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
J Balvin
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Kanye
Person
Taylor Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Strictly Business#Ithaca Holdings#Hybe#South Korean#Bts#Covid#Itunes#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Scooter Braun Says He Tried To Sell Taylor Swift's Masters Back To Her

Scooter Braun is sharing his side of the story in the saga of his and Taylor Swift’s ongoing beef ever since Braun became the owner of all her masters in a major business deal. If you’re a Swiftie, you already know the painstaking measures Swift has taken to regain control of her masters, and, ultimately, she re-recorded her earliest albums to skirt the issue altogether. She’s been incredibly vocal about the problem, while Braun, the man who bought them in 2019 and sold them a year later, has remained silent... until now. In a new interview, the music mogul said he did try to tell Swift’s masters back to her.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Scooter Braun Admits He Has Regret Over Buying Taylor Swift's Master Catalog

Scooter Braun is opening up about his controversial decision to purchase Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine, in 2019. In a new interview with Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul admits he regrets how the purchase went down, which included him acquiring the master rights to Swift's first six studio albums. At the time of acquisition, Braun received major backlash from Swift fans who labeled him as a bully for buying her hard-earned work. Swift claimed that her team attempted to enter into negotiations with Braun for her masters, but that he wanted her to sign an ironclad NDA stating that she would never say another word about him unless it was positive before they could even look at any financial records.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Scooter Braun Tells His Side of the Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande’s manager, is on the cover of Variety. He discusses his highly discussed feud between he and Taylor Swift. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.” He continued, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked her to sit down with me several times but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA but her team refused.”
TV ShowsLaredo Morning Times

Scooter Braun Speaks: The Music Mogul on His Billion-Dollar HYBE Deal, Making Peace With the Past and the Road Ahead

The world of Scott “Scooter” Braun, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year, is a whirlwind, with pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande relying on him for professional and personal guidance, a staff of 39 who look to him for leadership and an industry that banks on him for hit songs, TV shows and movies. And his workload is about to get heavier, thanks to a megamerger agreement between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE earlier this year.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Taylor Swift’s Revenge Against Scooter Braun Continues: Re-recorded “Red” Album Will Drop November 19th

Taylor Swift will not let up in her campaign against Scooter Braun. She’s determined to render his purchase and flip sale of her master recordings be worthless. Taylor is dropping the re-recorded version of her album, “Red,” on November 19th. This will be her second re-recorded album designed to take the place of the original recordings. She owns the new ones.
MusicStereogum

Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

What is Ed Sheeran thinking? It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times, including in 2014 when the newly ascendant English balladeer announced his intention to make party music with the misbegotten Pharrell collab “Sing.” The new face of the soppy slow jam had called in the zeitgeisty producer of the moment to put chipper dance beats under his acoustic guitar, and the result was so embarrassingly awful that I wondered if dude wasn’t dead set on torpedoing his own career. “Sing” itself never really took off, but the album it launched, ×, cemented Sheeran as an absolute superstar. That’s the album that gave us “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph” and “Don’t,” a stab at rapping that admittedly worked better than “Sing.” I guess he knew what he was doing after all.
CelebritiesPopculture

Scooter Braun Pushes Back Against Taylor Swift Calling Him a 'Bully'

Two years after Scooter Braun's Ithaca purchased Nashville-based record company Big Machine, his character came into question when Taylor Swift had a rapid response to the big move. As part of the purchase, Braun obtained rights to all of the master recordings of Swifts first six studio albums, something she was not pleased with. After a long game of he-said-she-said, Braun was eventually labeled as a "bully," something he is defending against and now speaking on.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Justin Bieber Strips Back "Peaches" During 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Justin Bieber helped officially kick off summer during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango by closing out the show. Treating fans to performances of songs from his newest album, Justice, Bieber kicked things off by performing a stripped back version of his Daniel Caesar and Giveon collaboration, "Peaches." Taking to a keyboard, Justin performed his catchy single with just the instrument and his voice, before picking it up and launching into the full version of the song.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

This TikToker Does Impressions of Famous Singers, and We Could Watch Her All Damn Day

Head to Rynia Kando's TikTok page, press play on any given video, close your eyes, and you just might think you're listening to Ariana Grande . . . or Halsey . . . or Billie Eilish. A 21-year-old Chicago native, Kando has a knack for impersonating a slew of famous singers, and her videos are beyond addicting and impressive to watch. For those not yet familiar with the budding star, Kando has been singing for as long as she can remember and used to belt out Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" around her house as a child. Her love for impressions began blossoming in kindergarten when she started mimicking the musical rodents from Alvin and the Chipmunks, but it wasn't until 2019 that she began widely sharing her talent with the world via social media.