Last week I was overwhelmed. It was brought on by something that would have been completely insignificant to most people, but it led me to a place of exhaustion and several days of rumination, weeping, crippling anxiety, paranoia, and intense overthinking that made me want to turn my brain off for at least a week and never see people ever again. Being overwhelmed is something that can happen to me quite frequently, but it will always have triggers and once the dust settles, I will generally be able to locate the source. As I age, I am better equipped to deal with overwhelm or burnout, and the amount of time needed to recover, reset, and rebalance seems to be decreasing.