Subway Delays Could Persist As MTA Deals With Crew Shortages
Delays in the subway service that some riders have experienced recently could continue in the coming weeks and months. The MTA says that's due in part to fallout from a hiring freeze that was imposed during the pandemic. Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of New York City Transit, said during the agency’s monthly board meeting on Wednesday that the subways still have crew shortages even though the freeze is being lifted.gothamist.com