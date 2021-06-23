ANDERSON COLUMN: Examples of present dads all around us

It feels kind of late to be writing a column about Father’s Day, but I am. I think sometimes fathers are shortchanged, or they were in my generation. Not so much today. Growing up was hard; we were poor, but my dad always had a way of making it better. He could be tough, sometimes I plain didn’t like him, but most of the time I adored him. It’s complicated. He was always kind of like my champion and he would always try to make me feel better when I felt misunderstood.